This Morning fans may have found their new favourite presenters as Dermot O’Leary replaced Ben Shephard today.

Today (Tuesday November 12) marked the beginning of Dermot O’Leary’s time on the This Morning sofa beside Cat Deeley, as they teamed up for their first-ever presenting gig together.

At the start of the programme, Cat greeted viewers as she announced: “I have got the lovely Dermot O’Leary by my side.”

While this is the first time they have sat on the This Morning sofa together, Dermot felt like it wasn’t.

The 51-year-old former X Factor presenter admitted: “I thought we have done this before, but we haven’t.”

Cat confirmed: “No, we haven’t. That is a lie my friend.”

While Dermot joked it was more a “dream” than a lie, he continued to be adamant they had worked together on the show before.

However, Cat stood her ground and told him he was wrong. She said she was “absolutely positive” they have never shared the sofa together.

But then he announced: “It might be the first time we have presented This Morning together, but it’s not the first time we have presented morning telly together.”

Fans were then treated to a throwback clip of the presenters during their time on SMTV Live.

Dermot, who usually co-hosts the show with Alison Hammond on a Friday, is temporarily stepping in for Ben while he takes a temporary hiatus from the show.

On Monday’s show, Alison stepped in to host with Cat. But it seems viewers love the combination of Dermot and Cat!

One viewer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Really like Cat and Dermot together. They are the ultimate dream team! I have been thinking for a long time that Cat would be more suited to Dermot… love their humour.”

Another fan predicted a full-time switch up: “I think Ben Shephard will leave This Morning and be replaced with Dermot. So it will be Cat and Dermot Monday to Thursday. Then maybe Alison and Josie [Gibson] on Friday.”

“Cat works so much better with Dermot already!” a third viewer announced.

Could a permanent shake-up be on the cards if fans have their way?!

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

