Helen Flanagan goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Robbie Talbot in bikini picture

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has gone Instagram official with her new footballer boyfriend Robbie Talbot.

The 34-year-old was previously engaged to Bristol Rovers winger Scott Sinclair, who she shares two daughters with. In October 2022, the pair split after 13 years together.

Hoping to find love, Helen recently appeared on Channel 4’s Celeb Go Dating alongside Chris Taylor, Tristan Phipps, Stephen Webb, Ella Morgan and Jamelia. She soon faced backlash when she revealed on the show that she already had boyfriend Rob on the outside.

Helen shares two children with footballer ex Scott (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Ahead of the show’s finale on Thursday night (September 19), Helen officially launched her relationship with Rob on Instagram.

Wearing a white bikini paired with a tie-up skirt of the same colour, Helen flashed a smile next to her new man, who also matched in a short-sleeved white T-shirt.

“@celebsgodating White Pool Party Finale tonight at 10pm on @e4grams,” she wrote in her caption.

Rob is 10 years older than Helen, aged 44. He’s played for several teams, including Burton Albion, Ashton United, and Burscough Football Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘You two are so cute together’

After sharing the snapshot with her 1.1 million followers, Helen’s fans reacted to her new relationship.

Helen’s fans praise her new relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“He seems like a really nice guy and you both seem so well suited,” one user wrote.

“You two are so cute together. He’s a keeper. I met my keeper nearly 11 years ago with 3 small kids. Long may it last xx,” another person shared.

“You go girl! Get you and be happy!” a third remarked.

“Lovely to see you happy,” a fourth user commented.

“Glad to see you happy lovely couple,” a fifth wrote.

Read more: Helen Flanagan tells Instagram fans she’s ‘crying all the time’ as she battles PMDD

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.