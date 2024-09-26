Roman Kemp has been seen with his reported new girlfriend enjoying a day out in London.

According to reports, The One Show presenter, 31, is dating blonde beauty Carmen Gaggero.

The pair were seen hand-in-hand around London recently, before enjoying a romantic dinner at Le Petit Maison, a French-Mediterranean restaurant, in Mayfair.

Roman Kemp girlfriend

But, this isn’t the first time the pair have been spotted together. The Mirror reports that Carmen – who is reportedly a production and casting assistant – accompanied Roman when he met King Charles and Queen Camilla.

She was also present when he met the Princess of Wales on a separate occasion.

The former radio presenter has often kept private about his love life. However, he has spoken about his desire to have a family and kids in past interviews.

While talking to Heat in July, Roman said he feels “terrified about not having kids,” adding: “That is my biggest thing.

“I even went to have a sperm check when I was 30. I honestly think I’m such a family person. I’m so grateful for the life that I’ve been able to have growing up… I couldn’t think of anything better.”

He added: “I’ve always said to my friends, like, no matter what job comes up, they’ll know that I’m truly happy when I call them and say, ‘I’m going to have a baby!'”

Meanwhile, in 2022, Roman opened up about finding love as he reflected on his famous parents Martin and Shirlie‘s marriage.

In an ideal world I’d meet someone in the middle of the street but that’s not reality.

He told OK! at the time: “Don’t get me wrong, I come from a family of romance. My grandparents were together from when they were 16 and they died on the same day, then you’ve got my mum and dad who have been together for so long.

“In an ideal world I’d meet someone in the middle of the street but that’s not reality. But I need to sort myself out first. I’m not ready to think about someone else until I can sort my own head out.”

