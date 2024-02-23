Inside Roman Kemp’s plan for marriage & family life – including emotional career choice for sake of kids

The One Show star Roman Kemp has been open over the years about finding love and having children in the future.

The radio star, who recently announced he’s leaving his Capital Radio show, has previously said he wanted to “sort my own head out” before finding love.

He also once opened up about making a career decision for the sake of his future kids. Here’s everything Roman has said about his plans for marriage and family life.

Roman has been open in the past about his love life (Credit: Cover Images)

The One Show star Roman Kemp on love life

Roman was previously linked to Swiss scientist Anne-Sophie Flury. They reportedly dated from 2018 to 2020.

In 2022, Roman opened up about his love life as he reflected on his parents Martin and Shirlie Kemp‘s 36-year marriage.

He told OK! at the time: “Don’t get me wrong, I come from a family of romance. My grandparents were together from when they were 16 and they died on the same day, then you’ve got my mum and dad who have been together for so long.

“In an ideal world I’d meet someone in the middle of the street but that’s not reality. But I need to sort myself out first. I’m not ready to think about someone else until I can sort my own head out.”

Roman previously said he needed to “sort my head out” before finding love (Credit: ITV)

Roman also opened up about his dating life during an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, Diary of a CEO.

He admitted: “Women that have their life plan and are busier, that attracts me more than anything. You look at the girls I’ve dated in the past, they’re girls that are doing their own thing and they’re [expletive] good at it.”

Roman added: “It’s one of the reasons, to be totally honest with you, that I don’t really date English girls, ever. I love someone not knowing what I do for a living. I love someone not caring at all.”

Roman on having children

Meanwhile, Roman has opened up about the prospect of having kids some day. Last December, Roman told HELLO! magazine that he works with his dad Martin because he knows how much he’ll love his kids watching the footage.

He said: “My dad and I get to work with each other all the time and I’m so lucky for that. The reason we work together is because I know how much I’m going to love my kids and my family watching that footage of me and their grandad working together – and that’s just our relationship.”

Elsewhere, more recently, Martin and Shirlie opened up about Roman’s future marriage plans.

Roman said he wants his kids to see footage of him and dad Martin on TV (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

The couple had a small private wedding in St Lucia back in November 1988. And they didn’t invite any guests.

So, when it comes to Roman and their daughter Harley Moon getting married, Martin has warned Shirlie that she can’t be “heartbroken” if her kids also decide to elope.

Speaking to Hello, Shirlie said of her kids: “I’m not bothered that they’re not married or have children. I think the world is a scary place. But if my kids get married, I want to be there.”

Martin then warned: “I can tell you, you won’t be. Roman will do exactly the same thing [as us]. Everything he does, he’s looked at, so he’ll want to go away. And we can’t be heartbroken because we’ll have no right to be.”

