Star of Strictly Pete Wicks admitted he “cried several times” while filming his new documentary, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake.

A lover of dogs, Pete owns two rescue French bulldogs, Eric and Peggy, the latter who has one eye. While competing on this year’s Strictly, the former TOWIE star revealed his mum looked after his pets.

Pete Wicks fronts new rescue dog documentary

For the latest issue of Radio Times, Pete admitted he prefers dogs to people.

“I don’t think you realise how much dogs will change things until you have one. They have transformed my life for the better and I’m determined to do everything I can for them,” he said.

His “obsession” with rescue dogs began at age 10. “After years of me pestering my mum, she finally gave in and we provided Arnie with a home. Our bond was instantaneous – I had a best friend overnight and he found love, trust and consistency with me. We navigated life together,” Pete explained.

The TV star rescued his dog Eric in 2016 from the Dogs Trust centre in Basildon after the manager, Lisa, found him for her. Years later, Pete has teamed up with Lisa to film a four-part documentary.

Explaining that it’s been a series Pete has been desperate to do for a decade, Pete shared there is an estimate that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres. However, only one in five people who get a dog, get a rescue.

Pete hopes his film will encourage “more people to see dog rescue as a viable option”.

Filming the series was ’emotionally difficult’ for Pete

Despite wanting to film the series for so long, Pete confessed the filming process was “emotionally difficult” but also a “privilege”.

“I cried several times. It’s heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes. But with care, their personality begins to emerge. It can be a long process to get older dogs who have suffered years of abuse to trust again, but it’s rewarding and beautiful when it happens,” he continued.

Pete stated there is a “common misconception that rescue dogs and puppies have more problems than those from breeders”. He insisted the “reality is all dogs have a story and pattern of behaviour”.

“Puppies from a bad breeder can have many issues, including severe medical problems that need urgent veterinary care and sometimes even lead to death.”

Pete Wicks For Dogs’ Sake starts January 7 on U&W.

