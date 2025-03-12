Danny Jones and his wife Georgia have made a major marriage decision following the McFly star’s alleged ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins.

The couple – who have been married for 10 years and have a seven-year-old son together – were spotted out for the first time since the scandal recently.

The couple were spotted out together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Danny Jones and wife Georgia seen together

Danny and Georgia have been spotted out together for the first time since the ‘kiss’ scandal with Maura Higgins.

The couple were pictured out on a walk in Richmond, West London earlier this week.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the couple can be seen walking through a park, drinking coffees.

Danny can be seen wearing baggy black trousers, a black hoodie and a green cap.

Georgia, meanwhile, could be seen looking stern as she wore brown leggings and a maroon and pink fleece.

Danny could be seen with his wedding ring still on. However, Georgia’s left hand was out of sight, shoved into her fleece pocket.

Georgia wants to ‘move on’ (Credit: ITV)

Danny and Georgia ‘just want to move on’

Despite their stony looks, a pal of the couple insists that they’re united.

“Danny and Georgia took time away together to talk about what happened at the Brits. It has been incredibly embarrassing for them both and Danny had a lot of questions to answer,” they told The Sun.

“Their marriage is strong though and Danny and Georgia just want to move on with their lives now,” they then continued.

Danny and Georgia just want to move on with their lives now.

“They are a united team and just want to focus on the future. As far as Danny and Georgia are concerned, they have done all the talking they needed to do and now they just want to try and get back to normal,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Danny and Georgia’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit)

Georgia returns to social media

The pictures of Danny and Georgia come the day after Georgia broke her social media silence.

In her first post since the ‘kiss’ scandal, Georgia shared a snap of her son, Cooper.

In the black and white picture, Cooper can be seen smiling as he plays a videogame console at a table. He is wearing sunglasses in the snap.

It’s unknown when the picture was taken, or whether Danny was present.

Georgia captioned the post with a simple blue love heart emoji.

It’s since been liked over 31,000 times.

Read more: Danny Jones’ estranged father ‘quits’ radio show after row with colleague over BRITs ‘kiss’

What do you think of Danny and Georgia’s photos? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.