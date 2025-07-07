Coronation Street reveals new promo as villain Mick escapes prison

Coronation Street has released a new promo for next week’s episodes as Mick Michaelis escapes prison and heads back to the cobbles.

Escaping from prison, Mick’s back on the Street with one thing on his mind – running away with his kids.

And, he won’t let anyone get in the way of him and his family. But, will there be a price to pay?

Mick killed Craig Tinker (Credit: ITV)

Mick’s prison stint in Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers will know that in May, Mick Michaelis killed poor PC Craig Tinker with a baseball bat.

After Craig pulled him over for drunk driving, Mick believed Craig was teaming up with Kit and was out to get him.

Mick then grabbed a baseball bat and whacked Craig over the head. PC Craig Tinker later died on swelling to the brain, flatlining in hospital.

But, before he tried to flee, he used Bernie as a bargaining chip to get to Kit. Fortunately though, the police then rocked up and arrested him.

Despite pleading not guilty, Mick’s not happy with life behind bars and is now about to break out of prison in a bid to go on the run with his family…

Mick’s back to cause trouble (Credit: ITV)

New Coronation Street promo reveals Mick prison break

A new Coronation Street promo has now been released that reveals Mick Michaelis’ prison escape.

In scenes that will air next week, Mick escapes prison and sets out to go on the run with Brody, Shanice and Joanie.

He’s ready to take down anyone who gets in his way, with the villain first heading straight for Weatherfield High where he learns Sally Metcalfe has taken Joanie.

Mick then heads to Underworld with Kit closely behind him…

These episodes will kick off on Monday July 14 from 8pm and will be available on ITVX and YouTube that morning from 7am.

Speaking about these big scenes, actor Joe Layton said: “He isn’t after revenge, this is about him wanting to get his family together and start a new life with them. The anger that we saw when he killed Craig has been replaced by desperation and love for his family, but that doesn’t make him any less dangerous. Kit is potentially putting his life on the line once more in his attempts to stop Mick.”

But, could Mick hurt anyone who gets in his way?

The new Corrie promo trailer is available here!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

