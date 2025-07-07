Ben Fogle took to social media to pay tribute to David Glasheen, a man he met while filming his Channel 5 show New Lives in the Wild back in 2013.

David, a former businessman from Australia, was 81 years old when he died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Fogle (@benfogle)

Ben Fogle’s co-star David Glasheen dies

Back in 2013, Ben met David while filming New Lives in the Wild.

David’s story is unique. The former stockbroker had been living alone on a desert island since 1997 after losing his fortune in the stock exchange crash 10 years prior. It’s estimated that he lost more than £5 million in the crash.

The desert island in question was Restoration Island, located off the coast of North East Australia.

In the documentary, David, who the Australian media branded a “global icon”, showed off his stripped-back lifestyle.

The ex-stockbroker, who at his most successful was worth an estimated £22 million, lived in a wooden beach shack with his dog.

Despite having limited electricity, water and facing regular battles with the local wildlife, David confessed he felt “safe” on the island.

David lived on an island, alone, off the coast of Australia (Credit: Docastaway – Desert Island Experiences / YouTube)

‘Snakes, spiders and crocodiles’

“Here there are snakes, spiders and crocodiles but it is safer here than lots of other parts of the world when you hear about terrorist attacks,” he said in the documentary.

“I love it here because I have my safety, no matter how old and how tough you are you still want to go to bed knowing you are not going to be attacked.”

I feel so fortunate to have met him a few times and spent time with him on his little Australian paradise.

He added that there was “nowhere” he’d rather be, and revealed that he wanted to die on the island.

“I want to die here – where else would I? This is my heaven on earth. When I came here I was sick of money – money is what makes people sick – and my marriage had broken apart. But being on your own you do miss intelligent conversation and the physical contact of other people. I would love to find a partner who wants to live with me here, or a couple of ladies who want to come and visit a couple of times a year,” he said.

David had an internet connection on the island and travelled to Cairns once a year for a grocery shop to pick up essentials, including gummy bears and Mars Bars. However, he mainly lived off the land, growing his own veg and catching fish, prawns and crabs.

Ben met David while filming his show (Credit: BBC)

Ben Fogle pays tribute

Taking to Instagram, Ben shared a tribute to David. He posted a string of photos of the Australian, along with snaps of himself chatting with him. He also uploaded some pictures of his desert island home.

“So sad to hear that Dave Glasheen has passed away. He was one of the first Wildmen I visited for New Lives in the Wild. He lived alone on Restoration Island in North Eastern Australia with just his beloved dog/dingo cross, Quassi, for company,” he wrote.

“Dave had lost his multi-million dollar fortune overnight and on a whim moved to remote Restoration Island where he finally found happiness in tranquility and isolation. He really was one of a kind and I feel so fortunate to have met him a few times and spent time with him on his little Australian paradise,” he then continued.

“It saddens me that so many of the folk I have met over the years are passing away but it is also a reminder of the value and preciousness of life. Make the most of this short time we have. Dave was 81 and lived the richest life I know. Dave found true happiness when he lost his millions and reconnected with nature,” he then wrote.

“Rest in Peace, Dave.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst announces ‘peaceful and beautiful’ death of her beloved dad

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.