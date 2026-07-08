Katie Price admits her overdose following her split with Dane Bowers was ‘for attention’

Katie Price’s former boyfriend Dane Bowers has spoken publicly for the first time about the moment their split led her taking an overdose.

The emotional scenes feature in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, where Katie revisits one of the darkest periods of her life and describes the Another Level singer as “the love of my life”.

The couple dated from 1998 until 2000, when Dane was enjoying chart success with Another Level.

Dane Bowers appears in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide and speaks about their relationship (Credit: Sky)

Katie and Dane recall meeting at the premiere of Will Smith’s film The Wild, Wild West, where she says their “eyes locked”.

She was 21 and Dane was 19. The pair quickly bonded over their shared love of music.

But Dane admits he found it difficult coping with the attention Katie received as a glamour model.

“I wasn’t equipped to deal with it,” he says.

Their relationship reached breaking point after Dane asked Katie to stop topless modelling.

Katie also says recording a duet with Victoria Beckham left her feeling like “a nothing”.

The documentary then revisits the painful events that followed their split, with Katie admitting the truth behind her overdose.

Dane Bowers speaks out in Katie Price’s new documentary

In 2000, Katie says her agent asked her to pose for a saucy calendar. She recalls knowing Dane “wouldn’t be happy” with the decision.

Dane, now 46, remembers telling her in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide: “If you do that, I promise you it’s over.”

Katie, now 48, went ahead with the calendar shoot and Dane ended the relationship.

Devastated, Katie says she later took an overdose of pills.

“I cried so much,” she says. “I remember being on my own, devastated and I took a whole load of pills.”

Katie’s mum Amy recalls receiving a distressed phone call from Dane’s brother.

She says: “He said, ‘Kate’s in hospital. I think she’s tried to commit suicide’.”

Dane also remembers rushing to the hospital.

“Rushing over to the hospital was not a nice feeling. The thought of, ‘Is she alright?'”

Katie admits she took the pills ‘for attention’ (Credit: Sky)

However, he says his emotions changed when he arrived.

“I got there and she was in a hospital bed and had a picture of me on her chest,” Dane says.

“I felt like, ‘What the [bleep]. Are you taking the [bleep] here?’ I know it sounds terrible but, ‘I’ve just come here and am in this situation that you’ve forced and how dare you’. There was definitely part of that in my head.

“But it’s very difficult when you’re looking at someone and you do care for them and you do feel sorry for them and you want them to be okay.”

‘It was attention’

Dane says he left once Katie’s friends and family arrived. Katie says she was left heartbroken by the end of their relationship.

“It was horrific. I just wanted him. It was awful,” she says in the documentary.

The director then asks Katie whether she really wanted to die.

“It was attention, it was attention,” Katie replies. “Did I really want to kill myself? No, but I just wanted him to want me and I thought just doing that he’d know how much I love him and I’d get him back.

“But no, he still just didn’t want to know. It’s like a revenge thing, what can you do?”

Katie Price: Nothing To Hide sees both Katie and Dane revisit the end of their relationship more than two decades later, with the documentary exploring how the split affected them both.

Katie Price : Nothing to Hide is available on Sky and streaming service NOW on July 8, 2016

Read more: Katie Price makes sad remarks about ‘hating’ her appearance:’I think I’ve got body dysmorphia’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page