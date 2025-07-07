This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley came under fire from viewers during today’s (Monday, July 7) Morning View segment.

Ben and co-host Cat Deeley were hosting a segment about a series of murders in Australia when they were accused by viewers of being disrespectful.

Cat and Ben discussed the murder trial on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During today’s This Morning, Ben and Cat discussed some of the day’s biggest stories.

Among the stories was coverage of the trial of a woman in Australia who had been found guilty of poisoning her mother-in-law, her father-in-law and her husband’s aunt. She had done so by making them a beef wellington that contained poisonous mushrooms.

The woman, Erin Patterson, 50, has been found guilty of murdering three of her relatives, as well as the attempted murder of a guest who survived.

“It sounds like the plot of an Agatha Christie, doesn’t it?” Ben said, smirking. “It does!” Cat agreed. “But it actually happened,” Ben then said.

They had crime expert David Wilson on the show with them, who offered his thoughts on the trial and verdict. He emphasised that he thought it was the right verdict.

Crime expert David Wilson spoke about the case (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard’s behaviour during murder segment

However, Ben and Cat’s behaviour seemed to be a little different than you’d expect when covering a murder trial. When Ben explained that Patterson’s defence was that it had been a “cookery mistake”, he and Cat could be seen smiling.

Three people died. Have some respect.

Cat was also seen wiggling her eyebrows up and down as she smirked. Ben, meanwhile, continued to smile as he spoke some more about Patterson’s defence that she “hadn’t intended” to use the poisonous mushrooms in her meal.

Some viewers picked up on the duo’s behaviour, and took to Twitter to criticise them.

Cat and Ben came under fire (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Ben and Cat slammed

“Why are Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd laughing about someone poisoning their family to death with mushrooms? Weird. Would they be giggling over a mass stabbing as well?” one viewer tweeted.

“I know! It was disgraceful. Giggling as if it was the plot of some cosy crime novel,” another fumed.

“Why was Cat smiling and smirking when they were talking about the Australian woman who murdered her relatives? Three people died. Have some respect,” a third fumed.

“Why is Cat smiling and acting like a [bleep]?” another complained.

