Coronation Street fans beg for ITVX solution to soap schedule changes as they fume over ‘missing’ episodes

Coronation Street fans have begged for ITV to take action amid soap schedule changes due to sporting season.

Over the last couple of weeks, the usual soap schedule has been thrown into chaos.

And now fans have well and truly had enough of the long-wait. They’ve demanded that the channel comes up with a solution.

There’s been a big gap between episodes (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street schedule thrown into chaos

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays for one-hour each episode, between 8pm-9pm.

However, the past couple of weeks have seen this usual routine be thrown up in the air. This is due to a summer of sport taking over ITV.

The most recent episode of Coronation Street aired on Wednesday, July 2. And, the next won’t air until Thursday, July 10 between 9pm-10pm.

This gives an eight day break between Corrie episodes, with fans unhappy over missing their usual soap episode fix.

Currently, the UEFA Women’s Euros coverage is airing on the ITV main channel temporarily upheaving the schedule.

Fans don’t want to miss out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for ITVX uploads for ‘missing’ episodes

With episodes of Corrie usually being uploaded to ITVX and YouTube on the day they’re due to air on the ITV main channel, fans are now begging for ITV to continue to upload episodes of Corrie onto these platforms as a replacement of the main channel episodes when sports are on.

This way soap fans could still watch episodes on the day they’re used to without feeling as though they’re missing out.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “I don’t get it if they’re releasing on the app before airing on ITV, why can’t they on the days it’s not shown live still put it onto ITVX? Hollyoaks used to do it if it wasn’t going to be on a certain day it would still be available to watch on the app.”

Another said: “I enjoy the women’s football but surely they could put Corrie on later or just have the episodes available on demand?”

A third person added: “There is no reason why the soaps need to stop. If ITV must show the Women’s Football, then put the soaps on ITV2 at the normal time, and then air them later than normal on ITV.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

