ITV has announced today (Friday, October 11) that Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes will be available from 7am on the day of their release.

This is something that lots of soap fans have called for. Rival soap EastEnders has been uploading its episodes onto iPlayer in a similar fashion for quite some time.

These schedule changes will kick in from Monday, October 14. A whole new Soap destination is also coming to ITVX.

Episodes will be available from 7am (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale and Coronation Street to release episodes early on ITVX

Today, it has been announced that from Monday, week-daily episodes of Emmerdale and Corrie will be available. These will be accessible from 7am over on ITVX. They can be found on the new ITVX Soap destination section of the streaming service.

This will mean that keen soap fans can watch the episodes early, before they air on the main channel on the evening.

As well as this, a new Soap page will air on ITVX, with viewers being able to easily access episodes of Classic Corrie and Classic Emmerdale. ‘Greatest Episodes’ as well as dramas involving former soap stars will also be available.

This moves come as both soaps come in the Top 5 for streaming hours on the service in 2024. The shows have brought in around 300 millions streams this year already.

Exciting times ahead! (Credit: ITV)

ITV speaks out on exciting new schedule change

Speaking about these new changes to the way viewers can watch the ITV soaps, Iain MacLeod, Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV said: “This is great news for soap fans! Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives. And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school!

“As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond.”

Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITV Channels and ITVX also added: “The positive response when we made the soaps available at 7am during The Euros and the Olympics this year shows that audiences want to choose when to watch their favourite Soap, and the new dedicated destination on ITVX is a fitting home for the Nation’s biggest and best continuing dramas.

“Now you can choose when to enjoy your daily dose of drama – whether during the morning commute, over lunch or at a time that suits you each evening.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

