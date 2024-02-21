The Voice UK: Olly Murs replaced as three new coaches announced for 2024 series

The Voice UK 2024 will see three new coaches join the show as Olly Murs and Anne-Marie are replaced when it returns.

Last year, singer Olly announced he would no longer appear as a coach on the show. At the time, he told The Sun: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

Now, ITV has announced the coaches for this year’s series as LeAnn Rimes joins the coaching line-up alongside McFly duo Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

They will join regular coaches Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am. Emma Willis will return to host the show.

The Voice 2024 coaches as Olly Murs replaced

On Wednesday, The Voice confirmed that the 2024 series will see LeAnn join the line-up of coaches. And, for the first time in the show’s history, Tom and Danny will fill the fourth coaching spot in a double chair.

The McFly stars will join forces for the new series. In a format twist, they will have to agree to turn the chair together.

If you didn’t know, Danny already has history with The Voice having coached on The Voice Kids for six series.

LeAnn Rimes announced as new coach

Singer LeAnn is a multi-platinum-selling global star. She has won two Grammy awards, 12 Billboard Music awards and two World Music awards. Meanwhile, she has won three Academy of Country Music awards, two Country Music Association awards and one Dove award.

Speaking about joining the show, LeAnn, 41, said: “I’m truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK and to be joining an epic panel of coaches. Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heart felt connection with the wonderful fans I’ve had deep ties with for decades.

“I’m looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I’ve learned through my own musical journey. And discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for.”

The Voice coaches

Meanwhile, Tom and Danny said: “To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge. And of course, we couldn’t ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, will, sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!”

Will.i.am said: “We are switching it up with three new Coaches and a twist to our Red Chair seating, welcoming the youngest-ever GRAMMY Award-winner (Best New Artist/solo at 14 years old) LeAnn Rimes. And the amazing Danny Jones and his McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher. And it’s an honour to be teaming up for the 12th time with national treasure and musician extraordinaire Sir Tom Jones.”

Finally, host Emma gushed: “I always love getting back to The Voice, reuniting with Sir Tom and will.i.am, and everyone who works on the show is always great. And this year we’re welcoming some brilliant new coaches to the family.

“Danny’s no stranger to the Voice. So it’s great to have him back in the red chair but this time with his McFly band member (and my mate) Tom Fletcher. I love the idea of a double chair. Tom and Danny are the perfect fit.”

Meanwhile, she added: “And adding LeAnn Rimes to the mix, with her wealth of knowledge and expertise is very exciting. Roll on the auditions!”

The Voice returns to ITV later this year.

