‘Every single time!’ Love Is Blind UK fans ‘pulled back in’ as trailer for new After the Altar show drops

Love Is Blind UK fans are being ‘pulled straight back into the drama’ after Netflix unveiled a brand new spin off, complete with tears, tensions and plenty of unfinished business.

The streaming giant has dropped a trailer for Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar, giving viewers a chance to catch up with the couples and exes from last year’s experiment.

While some relationships have gone the distance, others have fallen apart since leaving the pods.

Netflix has announced new spin-off Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar (Credit: Netflix)

The newly-released trailer suggests viewers are in for an emotional ride.

There are birthday celebrations, a baby shower, accusations of “liking negative comments”, new partners and more than a few tears.

The pods may have closed long ago, but the drama is clearly far from over.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar announced by Netflix

Netflix confirmed Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar today alongside a first look trailer.

While After the Altar has previously been part of the US version of the franchise, this marks the first time UK viewers have been given their own follow up series.

The special will revisit the couples and former couples from the 2025 series and reveal what happened once the cameras stopped rolling.

Four couples originally made it to the altar last year, although it later emerged that one relationship had already come to an end.

Now viewers will finally get to see what happened after the weddings, break ups and big decisions.

Netflix says: “Together, the cast open up about the realities of life after the experiment, sharing the highs, lows, and unexpected twists that followed.

Fans can catch up on life after the pods (Credit: Netflix)

“From divorces and new beginnings to lingering tensions and unfinished business, relationships are tested, old connections resurface, and new chapters begin.”

Fans have already shared their excitement after watching the trailer.

One wrote on YouTube: “They really know how to pull us right back in every single time lol.”

Another commented: “Yes!”

A third added: “Looks a good one!”

When does Love Is Blind UK: After the Altar drop? How many episodes?

The wait is not a long one.

Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar arrives on Netflix on July 12, 2026.

The spin off will run across three episodes, giving fans a deeper look at what happened after the experiment ended.

Expect happiness and tears (Credit: Netflix)

When does Love Is Blind UK series 3 start?

For fans already looking ahead, Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar is only the beginning.

Netflix has already confirmed that Love Is Blind UK will return for a third series later this summer.

An exact launch date has not yet been announced, although we’re expecting August…

Matt and Emma Willis will once again welcome a new group of hopeful singles into the pods as they search for love without seeing one another.

From first connections to proposals and eventual trips down the aisle, a fresh batch of couples will attempt to prove whether love really is blind.

Until then, After the Altar looks set to deliver plenty of answers, awkward encounters and emotional reunions for viewers still invested in last year’s cast.

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