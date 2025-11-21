ITV breaks silence as Celebrity Big Brother is ‘axed from ITV schedule’

Celebrity Big Brother 2026 has been dealt a major blow, just days after reports claiming its spin-off, Late and Live, has been axed.

The hit show has aired on ITV1 in the spring since its return in 2024. However, this could all be set to change.

AJ and Will host the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother ‘axed’ from ITV 2026 spring schedule

Fans of CBB hoping to see the show on ITV this spring will be sorely disappointed. It has been announced that it has been removed from the spring 2026 schedules.

This decision has reportedly been made to make way for other already-commissioned programmes.

Since its return in 2024, Celebrity Big Brother has aired in the March-April slot on ITV1, debuting after the conclusion of Love Island: All Stars.

However, things will all change in 2026. Not only will it now air at a different time of the year, but it will also move to ITV2.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “ITV has confirmed CBB and BB will both air in 2026, but it’s fair to say that news of it being shifted in the schedule for other programmes doesn’t exactly instil confidence.”

Jack P Shepherd won the latest series of CBB (Credit: ITV)

Schedule shift ‘doesn’t exactly instil confidence’

The source then continued, saying: “Fans will fear it demonstrates a lack of commitment from ITV.

“But ITV insist that they love AJ Odudu and Will Best and that BB remains a priority reality format because of solid ratings and impressive online streams.”

In a statement shared to ED!, a spokesperson for ITV has spoken out and said: “We are committed to both Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother beyond 2025, and scheduling for any new series will be confirmed in due course.

“The show remains a priority reality format for us, having recently hit 150 million streams on ITVX.”

The spokesperson continued: “The next series of CBB will be on ITV2, as this is where the core audience for the show lives. Because we already have a number of big commissions, both existing shows and new formats, scheduled throughout the beginning half of 2026, we will be pushing the transmission to a later date.”

The news comes just days after the show’s spin-off, Late and Live, was reportedly axed.

Late and Live axed?

Late and Live has run concurrently alongside both the civilian version of Big Brother and its celebrity counterpart since the show returned to screens in 2023. As well as featuring housemates’ exit interviews, it also features nightly analysis of the most recent episode.

A string of celebrity guests and former housemates feature on the show each night.

However, it reportedly won’t be returning when either edition of the show comes back next year.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Real reason Katie Piper turned down Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.