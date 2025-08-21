TV star Katie Piper has revealed why she had to turn down Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity.

The 41-year-old activist and presenter, who is currently a regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, has become a television favourite over the years.

For that reason, popular reality shows have been knocking on Katie’s door, hoping she will become a contestant on their shows. However, she’s unfortunately had to pass on some offers.

Katie Piper turns down I’m A Celebrity

In a new interview with Woman magazine, Katie said she has been asked to compete on Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity.

“I love watching I’m A Celeb, and I’m a big fan,” she said. “But I’ve got medical conditions that would exempt me from most of the trials, and I wouldn’t enjoy having to sit out.”

In 2008, Kattie suffered a horrific acid attack, which was orchestrated by ex Daniel Lynch and carried out by his accomplice Stefan Sylvestre. As a result, she was left with facial injuries.

Over the years, Katie has undergone many surgeries and over 250 operations. Some have included breaking down her extensive scar tissue and reducing skin contraction. In May, she showed off her new glass eye.

“I’m very all-or-nothing, so it wouldn’t be right for me,” Katie continued.

‘I embraced the changes’

In a 2024 interview with Women’s Health magazine, Katie revealed she found her pregnancies a liberating experience.

“I’ve been through so many face and body changes throughout my life, in a short space of time. I’ve only just turned 40, and obviously another major [bodily] change was my first and second pregnancy,” she said.

“Having children is a privilege, and it’s something that lots of people struggle with. So I embraced the changes. I enjoyed dressing differently and trying out new things. Although it was quite hard when I could no longer bend and do my shoes up. But I continued to exercise so I felt liberated and free throughout the pregnancy.”

Katie continued: “I’ve been through so many medical procedures in my life – women are going to hate me for saying this – so it felt like pregnancy was a walk in the park [in comparison]. To have a medical procedure that involved a happy ending and joy. I really loved being pregnant, and holding the children at the end was just the icing on the cake.”

Katie shares two daughters – Belle, 11, and Penelope, seven, with husband Richard Sutton.

