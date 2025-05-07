Katie Piper hailed as she shows off her new glass eye: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous’

Loose Women star Katie Piper showed off her new glass eye, and fans are obsessed with the results.

Following a horrific acid attack in 2008, which was orchestrated by ex Daniel Lynch and carried out by his accomplice Stefan Sylvestre, Katie, 41, was left with facial injuries.

Over the years, she has undergone many surgeries and over 250 operations. Some have included breaking down her extensive scar tissue and reducing skin contraction.

However, for her latest procedure, Katie flew to Hamburg, Germany. During her trip, she visited the Institute for Artificial Eyes, a family business dedicated to glass and plastic eye prostheses.

Does Katie Piper have a glass eye?

In a wholesome video of her enjoying Hamburg, Katie wrote: “POV: You travel to Germany to get a new eye” across her video.

She can be seen exploring the city with husband James Sutton while also visiting the family business, where she got her new glass eye.

At the end of the clip, Katie showed off the incredible before-and-after transformation of her eye. Beaming with joy, Katie flashed a radiant smile and was pleased with the result.

“Entering a new era,” she wrote in her caption. “Feeling empowered by the delicate and meticulous work by The Weinder Brothers on my new glass prosthetic eye shell. @weidner_soehne.”

‘When I think you can’t possibly get more beautiful’

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post to declare how remarkable she looked.

“How amazing and such an inspiration … such courage and resilience. What an amazing team what a difference they make being able to provide such services.. to the person in need physically and also psychologically .. you look beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness just when I think you can’t possibly get more beautiful or shine brighter, you go and do exactly that !!! you’ve just got a glow about you. I adore you darling,” another person shared.

“Welcome to Germany! So much respect for you! Wish you all the best! You’re amazing, beautiful!!!!” a third remarked.

“Your smile says it all – how wonderful, so glad it works for you and you look absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth person expressed.

“Looks amazing! You are a brave beautiful lady xx,” a fifth said.

