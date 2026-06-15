‘So sad’: Tributes pour in for ‘courageous’ TV star Roger Cook as he dies age 83

Tributes have poured in following the death of TV legend Roger Cook at the age of 83.

The BAFTA winning investigative journalist died over the weekend after a short illness, it has been confirmed.

Roger became one of the most recognisable faces on British television thanks to The Cook Report, where he spent years exposing criminals, corruption and injustice.

Roger Cook, famed for The Cook Report, has died (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Roger’s family announced the news of the broadcasting veteran’s death, whose fearless reporting made him one of the most respected journalists of his generation.

His loved ones said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Cook, who died peacefully on Saturday after a short illness.

“Alongside a distinguished and award winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father.

“He will be deeply missed by all of us, and we ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult loss.”

Who was Roger Cook? Investigative TV star dies

Roger’s New Zealand born parents raised him in Australia, where he began his journalism career working for the Australian Broadcasting Cooperation.

He moved to the UK in 1968 and started building a reputation as a determined reporter. His early work included programmes for BBC Radio 4.

Roger became known for Checkpoint, a show that saw him investigate and expose criminals. He later brought those investigations to television through Newsnight, where his hard hitting style won him widespread recognition.

In 1987, Roger joined ITV and launched The Cook Report. The programme quickly became one of the biggest current affairs shows on television and attracted audiences of up to 12 million viewers at its peak.

ITV has paid tribute to the ‘fearless’ investigative journalist (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Throughout the series, Roger investigated crime, corruption and failures in government social policy. He often used undercover operations to expose wrongdoing and bring important stories to the public’s attention.

The work regularly put him in danger.

Roger frequently came face to face with violent criminals during his investigations, earning him the nickname “the bravest/most beaten up journalist in Britain”.

The Cook Report helped expose numerous offenders and contributed to many criminals being brought to justice during its 12 year run.

ITV later reportedly cancelled the programme because of budget cuts.

Tributes pour in for Roger Cook following death

ITV has led tributes to Roger following news of his death.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “In a career spanning an incredible five decades, Roger Cook’s groundbreaking approach to investigative journalism made him one of broadcasting’s most trusted and respected figures.

“On his eponymous current affairs programme, The Cook Report, Roger worked tirelessly to expose criminal wrongdoing and injustice, helping to drive important and lasting changes in the law.

“His fearless contribution to journalism will long be remembered, and we send our deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife, family and friends at this difficult time.”

One fan, TV star Lizzie Cundy, wrote on X: “I am so sad to hear Roger Cook has died.

“A huge fan of his work, I used to watch the Cook Report growing up as a little girl.

“I loved his courage, bravery and a fantastic reporter! Thank you Roger and God bless you.”

Another said: “RIP Roger Cook a giant of investigative reporting.

“I remember watching the cook report and always marvelled at how he dealt with the threats and continued to expose so many wrongs.”

And a third penned: “Roger Cook ! R-I-P! Long before Dermot Monaghan and Ross Kemp, the original undercover reporter! If you know you know!”

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