‘Devastated’ Stacey Solomon hits out at BAFTA following awards snub: ‘I’m not handling it well’

Stacey Solomon has hit out at BAFTA following a double award snub for Sort Your Life Out.

Last night (May 11), one of the biggest nights in TV took place as the stars gathered at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards.

There were some shock wins on the night, with one star unleashing an uncharacteristic rant after losing out on two awards.

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey lost out on two BAFTA Awards last night (Credit: YouTube/Energy Equation podcast)

Stacey Solomon hits out at BAFTA

Stacey Solomon was nominated for Best Entertainment Performance and Best Factual Entertainment for Sort Your Life Out – but she failed to win either.

Instead, Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett and Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour took home the awards.

Sort Your Life Out is now heading into filming for its sixth season, and Stacey has revealed she is “devastated” at the blow.

This morning (May 12) Stacey posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, expressing how she isn’t actually too happy with BAFTA for the loss.

I’m not handling it very well. I’m not taking it very gracefully.

Working at her veg patch, Stacey spoke to the camera, sharing her upset for her team and those who work on Sort Your Life Out.

She said: “We didn’t win a BAFTA. And I know I’m supposed to take it gracefully like a champ. But I will be honest, I am devastated.

“I’m not handling it very well. I’m not taking it very gracefully. I am devastated. I am devastated for our whole team. I’m so gutted. Everyone got dressed up and really hopeful because they work so hard.”

‘People think making TV is easy – it really is not’

Stacey went on to share why she thinks her team should have won the awards.

“Sort Your Life Out is not an easy show to make. The team worked so hard to make it happen. They deserved the BAFTA. The Sort Your Life Out team deserved a BAFTA and I am devastated.”

However, Stacey then did acknowledge that it was a huge category, and she knows how much others would have put into their work, too. But that she still feels like her team deserved it.

She said: “I’m not saying that everyone else didn’t deserve their BAFTA. They absolutely did. People think making TV is easy, but it really is not. And so everyone deserves recognition. But I am gutted for my whole Sort Your Life Out family, because they deserved a BAFTA.”

Stacey wasn’t finished as she continued to upload another video, again showing her annoyance that they lost the awards. She captioned the video: “Rant over, I’m sorry.”

Stacey felt her team deserved to win the awards (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey explained why Sort Your Life Out deserved awards

She added: “We pack a house into boxes. And within seven days that house is packed up into vans over to the warehouse, laid out on the floor. We go through it meticulously and make sure it doesn’t just get chucked away. We donate, recycle and resell. Then we put it all back and try to put in systems to help families.

“The families give up so much to be on the show, they deserved that award. It’s so hard to let someone into your house when you’re going through a difficult time and you know there’s going to people out there that judge. I’m gutted.”

She ended the video by giving a “shout out” to her Sort Your Life Out Team, adding that they’re going to put the loss behind them and focus on making season six.

