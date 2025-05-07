Stacey Solomon shuts down Joe Swash’s baby plans as Stacey & Joe renewed for season 2

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash discussed plans for having another baby in 2025 amid confirmation Stacey & Joe will return to the BBC for season 2.

The first series, depicting the busy lives of the celeb couple and their family, has been a smash hit with fans. It launched to an audience of 4.2 million on BBC One, with more than a third of viewers tuning in on demand. The run of six episodes wound up on Tuesday (May 6) evening.

Will Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash grow their family further? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey subsequently thanked those who watched at home every week, telling followers on Instagram: “The feedback has been really amazing. I’ve enjoyed watching it back and then hearing from you so I just wanted to say thanks for watching it. I’m so glad you enjoyed it. That’s all we ever wanted was to make people smile and enjoy watching it so thank you.”

All we ever wanted was to make people smile.

But during the final show, Stacey and Joe pondered the practicalities of adding to their brood. So could Pickle Cottage be home to another resident by the time series 2 starts filming?

Stacey thanked fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Is Stacey Solomon expecting a baby?

Stacey and Joe head up their blended family, sharing son Rex, five, daughter Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle.

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, who recently turned 17, and Leighton, 13. Joe, meanwhile, is also father to his eldest son Harry, who turns 18 this summer, from a previous relationship.

Stacey Solomon is not currently pregnant, it is believed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Reflecting on their lives together in the final episode of series one of Stacey & Joe, he said about his hopes for 2025: “[It] is the year of enlightenment for me, I’m going to find out who Joe Swash really is.”

I don’t think we had sex in 2024. We haven’t seen each other.

His wife replied: “That’s exciting, babe.” To which Joe suggested: “Or maybe we can make another kid next year.”

But Stacey shut down any of that talk as she said light-heartedly: “I don’t think so. I don’t think we had sex in 2024. We haven’t seen each other.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will return with Stacey & Joe season 2! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Will there be a Stacey & Joe season 2?

After the credits rolled, the BBC announced filming for the second series is underway. Series 2 is expected to air later this year.

While Stacey and Joe fans celebrated across social media, detractors replying to the BBC on X came off as not quite as enthused for the prospect of a return.

“More crap from the BBC,” one complained.

You’ve not seen the last of Pickle Cottage just yet – Stacey & Joe will be back for a second series on iPlayer and BBC One! More ➡️ https://t.co/C4r1OmUkfn pic.twitter.com/zNSKRVlFfj — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 6, 2025

“Why???” a second person asked incredulously.

Someone else echoed that wailed lament by posting: “Please no why?”.

And another non-fan moaned: “Are you on a mission to deter people from paying for a TV licence?”

Others disagreed, though. “Really enjoyed watching #StaceyandJoe and life at the fabulous Pickle Cottage with @StaceySolomon, Joe and their lovely family. So pleased that there will be a second series,” said one.

Another added: “So pleased #StaceyAndJoe has been renewed for a second series. Watching this series has been a joy for the past six weeks. They are just such nice people and it’s refreshing to watch TV that actually makes you feel good and nice.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s therapy session turns heated as they discuss their ‘biggest issue’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.