Joe Swash previously opened up about the court battle he faced with former fiancée Emma Sophocleous over their son Harry.

The couple dated between 2005 and 2008 and, as a result of their split, went to court over son Harry, who was born in 2007.

It seems that, while 43-year-old Joe enjoys a brilliant relationship with his eldest now, it was a bit of a struggle to get there.

He previously opened up about the custody battle he endured over son Harry – who is 18 this summer – and said it’s the “best money” he’s ever spent.

Joe Swash on ‘tricky’ custody battle over son Harry

Chatting on the Step Life podcast back in 2020, Joe spoke openly about the blended family he shares with wife Stacey Solomon.

And, he admitted, he feels “quite sorry for Hal for what he’s had to go through”.

Joe said: “With me and Harry it was tricky with his mum. We had to go to court and stuff like that. So in hindsight it’s a great thing. But it’s been a strange one for Hal – he’s had to do a lot of adapting. I do feel quite sorry for Hal for what he’s had to go through.”

I always said to my mum, when I was in court fighting for Hal, I wouldn’t want to spend my money on anything else apart from wanting to see my kid.

Chatting about the court battle, he said it was “just one of those things” that they ended up in court.

“It’s just one of those things, his mum and I weren’t agreeing on certain things and we had to go to court. We had to do it that way – and that’s what courts are there for, to sort things out. And it done exactly that. It’s changed our lives.”

Happily, Joe says he now sees Harry every couple of days, while the father and son also speak every day.

Joe’s close bond with Harry

“Me and Hal, we’re in each other’s lives on a daily basis now. We talk to each other every day, we see each other every couple of days. He only lives 20 minutes away from me and at the beginning, maybe even five years ago, it’s completely different to what it is now,” Joe added.

The actor also revealed that the costly court battle was worth every penny. “I always said to my mum, when I was in court fighting for Hal, I wouldn’t want to spend my money on anything else apart from wanting to see my kid. And it’s the best money I’ve ever spent.”

Joe Swash on son Harry – ‘I didn’t get to see him’

Speaking in a candid conversation on Dave Berry’s Dadpod podcast in 2020, Joe admitted: “With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry’s mum’s relationship affected my relationship with him.

“I didn’t get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot. Now, me and my son Hal, we spend all the time together. He’s, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn’t see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby.”

Harry doesn’t feature alongside the rest of the family in Stacey & Joe (Credit: BBC)

Why Harry wasn’t in Stacey & Joe last night

Stacey & Joe debuted on BBC One last night (April 1). However, Harry didn’t appear alongside the rest of the couple’s children. Neither did Stacey’s mum, who also prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two. Stacey also has two older sons, Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships.

Harry doesn’t often feature in family photos online, and Stacey has explained the reason for this, telling fans: “I got loads and loads of comments, and I get these comments quite a lot, asking about all of our children in my photos.

“Unfortunately it’s not something I’m able to do, otherwise I’d do it all the time. All the kids are a massive part of our lives, obviously, and we love them all equally and adore them and, behind the scenes, they’re very much on every stocking, in every book, in every photo.

“But publicly that’s not something that I can do and I totally respect that. We respect everyone’s wishes, we’re a blended family and sometimes that’s a bit more complicated than it seems. I don’t know if that’s the best way to explain it!”

While he currently stays away from the spotlight, Joe revealed Harry was undertaking work experience with his talent agency in 2024, however it isn’t clear whether his son will follow in his famous footsteps or venture into something different.

