Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s blended family – six kids; three love splits; plans to add to their brood

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash first met way back in 2010, but didn’t start their relationship for a few years and, now, combined they have a total of six kids.

Before their relationship, both Stacey, 35, and Joe, 43, were already parents. Stacey had two kids, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships. Joe also had a son, Harry, with his ex. The couple have gone on to have three kids together, making it a total of six youngsters!

But are they done having kids? And what has been said about their family life? Well, here we have a look at Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s family timeline as their reality show Stacey & Joe starts on BBC One…

Harry – seen with the family, including a young Zachary, is usually kept out of the limelight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash’s son Harry, born 16 June, 2007

While engaged to Emma Sophocleous, Joe welcomed his son, Harry, into the world in 2007. But when Harry was seven months old, the pair ended their relationship.

While Harry – who turns 18 this summer – doesn’t appear as often as their other kids in social media posts, Joe opened up in 2023 about the “difficult” situation between him and his ex.

Speaking on the Step Life podcast, he revealed: “With me and Harry, it was tricky with his mum. We had to go to court and stuff like that. So, in hindsight it is a great thing. But it’s been a strange one for Hal. He has had to do a lot of adapting. I feel sorry for what he had to go through.”

The doting dad also admitted that he and his son speak “on a daily basis” and the money he spent on court proceedings was the “best money” he ever spent.

Stacey’s eldest son Zachary, born March 21, 2008

At just 17 years old, Stacey welcomed her first baby, Zachary, who turned 17 himself last month. Shortly before she gave birth to Zachary, she split from his dad, Dean Cox.

While Zachary has made a few rare appearances on Stacey’s shows over the years, he has mainly remained away from the spotlight… Until he was cast in Hollyoaks earlier this year, alongside his little brother, Leighton.

He did not abandon his son.

However, Stacey has quite often spoke about her bond with her eldest son. On Instagram, she once revealed he “changed” her whole life, and that he was her “reason” to get out of bed in the morning.

But over the years, Zachary’s dad has reportedly been annoyed with the way Stacey has portrayed his presence in his son’s life.

In 2012, Dean’s mum spoke to the Mirror. She alleged: “The way Stacey has spoken about Zach, you would think his father doesn’t care about him. But that is completely untrue. He did not abandon his son.”

Stacey had another son before her relationship with Joe, little Leighton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Leighton was Stacey Solomon’s second child, born May 5, 2012

In 2012, Stacey gave birth to Leighton, with her then-partner Aaron Barham. Just like her other kids, Stacey always pens a beautiful tribute to Leighton every year on his birthday.

On Instagram, she wrote: “The funniest, craziest, wild, clever, most unafraid human. I am so proud of the person you are growing up to be Leight.”

Leighton will join Zachary on Hollyoaks, making his own acting debut. But while Stacey frequently talks about her other children, she has revealed she doesn’t want her oldest children to be brought into any negativity.

When asked about her older son’s dads by You Magazine, Stacey said: “I don’t speak much about their dads because I don’t think it is right for the boys have to read it.”

Rex was Joe and Stacey’s first kid together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey and Joe’s first child together, Rex, born 23 May, 2019

Three years after Stacey and Joe’s relationship began, in May 2019, they welcomed their first child together, Rex.

Their first joint child – who is soon to be six – has featured very prominently on both of their social media pages, as the parents constantly gush about him.

As for why they called him Rex, Stacey told her fellow Loose Women panellists: “My middle son said shall we call him T-Rex and I thought, I have no names left so let’s go with that.”

Their first daughter, Rose, born October 4, 2021

Before Stacey got pregnant with Rose, the star had suffered a series of miscarriages. But she had made it no secret that she would have loved to have a daughter.

Then, in October 2021, the couple welcomed their baby girl. After Rose’s birth the couple admitted they were “done” having kids, but that they were “just so grateful” to complete their family.

However, that didn’t stick as Stacey gave birth to another baby girl in 2023.

Their third child, Belle, born February 11, 2023

In February 2023, Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Belle to the world. But they kept the majority of the pregnancy to themselves.

It was only a few months before Belle’s arrival when they announced the news, with Stacey calling it a “shocker”.

Joe and Stacey are interested in fostering (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Would Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have more kids?

Last week, both Stacey and Joe opened up on what their future holds for their family. And it sounds like Stacey may be finished birthing any more children. But Joe doesn’t think they are done just yet.

Joe admitted he wants “one more” but Stacey interjected, adamant she is done being a “baby machine”.

However, she did admit that maybe if they were lucky when their kids were older, then they could consider it.

She said: “I can’t do it again. I would love to. Maybe when they are all a bit older and they are independent. Then, if we were lucky and privileged enough to be able to have a baby, that’s when I would consider it.”

But while she doesn’t want to give birth again any time soon, Stacey isn’t ruling out the potential for them to foster a child, as that’s something Joe’s mum used to do.

Joe said about fostering: “I feel like our house is full of love. And we could offer so much to someone. If the opportunity did arrive, and we were in the right place, then I think that is something Stacey and I would be amazing at.”

Stacey & Joe starts tonight (April 1) on BBC One at 8pm.

