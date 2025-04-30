Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s therapy session turns heated as they discuss their ‘biggest issue’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash did not appear on the same page following a tense therapy session in the latest episode of Stacey & Joe.

The TV couple attended couple’s therapy together, taking BBC One cameras along for an intimate peek into their relationship. They were participating in the consultation to work through tensions which may have been sparked by Joe’s ADHD diagnosis.

And during the course of their discussion, former EastEnders actor Joe admitted he has felt like ‘a big problem’ in his wife’s “perfect life”.

Stacey Solomon: ‘I don’t think you can take into consideration all the fires I’ve got to put out everywhere’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey and Joe relationship latest

“That was horrible. I hated every second of that,” Joe reflected after their time with the therapist was over and they drove home. Stacey, however, was more positive, saying: “I thought it was good.”

But despite being worlds apart in their initial assessment in how it had all gone, there were clear signs Stacey and Joe had improved on their communication.

She admitted that they’d decided on couples’ counselling and thought it was best to see a therapist who specialises in ADHD. Stacey reasoned to Joe: “Because I think sometimes a lot of the things that we think we’re not getting anywhere on you think have to do with your ADHD.”

She also disclosed in the session: “I understand Joe’s frustration because he is putting a lot of effort in. I’d say: ‘Joe, I really need help with this, this and this, I’m really struggling with this.’ And Joe hears that and he wants to support me, but he’ll do other things that aren’t the stuff I’m asking him.

“But he gets frustrated because he has worked hard and he has put the effort in. However, you haven’t done the things I’m directly asking you for, so I’ve still got to manage those on my own. You’re a great dad and you’re an amazing person, but sometimes I don’t think you can take into consideration all the fires I’ve got to put out everywhere.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash attended a therapy session together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Joe responded

Joe, however, appeared flummoxed by Stacey’s words. “I don’t even know what to say,” he replied.

He went on: “It’s so frustrating when I feel like all I’m doing is trying to dedicate myself to my family and do everything I possibly can, every minute of the day. And then to sit here and and listen to the fact that, I’m a huge problem. All I’m hearing is that I’m a huge problem in Stacey’s perfect life.”

All I’m hearing is that I’m a huge problem in Stacey’s perfect life.

To which Stacey replied: “I would say this is our biggest issue in our whole relationship is that I cannot say anything without you taking it so personally, as an attack on you as a whole person.”

Offering her take, the therapist noted Joe’s ADHD could be “exacerbating”. However, she continued: “But then I think underneath that, there’s also normal couple stuff in terms of communication, expectations. I think what happens is you say something, and then I think it’s really difficult for you to listen to that because you experience it as a criticism.”

‘I think it’s really difficult for you to listen to that because you experience it as a criticism’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Here’s to a lifetime of counselling’

Having take time to process, and consider their initial reactions, Stacey and Joe seemed much more in agreement later in Tuesday’s episode.

“I do love you, I do, so much,” she told him. “I feel like we’re so lucky, we’ve got so much going for us. We just need to like work through some issues.”

Stacey later added: “I feel like after that one session, I feel like we’ve communicated better just since then. I think we’ll go back and see her and then just take it step by step.” Joking, Joe cheersed to their future: “Here’s to a lifetime of counselling.”

How viewers reacted

Some of those watching at home expressed on social media how moved they are by Stacey and Joe’s bond and openness.

“I love this, they’re a great couple. Their world isn’t perfect and they’re not afraid to show it #staceyandjoe,” one person wrote on X.

Someone else supported Joe by posting: “Nothing more important than Joe Swash advocating for ADHD. No one understands what it’s like unless you have it! #staceyandjoe #adhd.”

While another person hypothesised: “After watching the latest episode of #staceyandjoe I just feel like it’s important that there’s more conversation around rejection sensitivity dysphoria. It may be what Joe was feeling when Stacey was talking about their life.”

Stacey & Joe continues on BBC One on Tuesday April 29 at 8pm.

