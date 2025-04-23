Furious Stacey & Joe viewers split over ‘watershed infringement’: ‘Is nothing sacred?’

Stacey & Joe fans were left reeling following an explicit moment on the BBC One show between stars Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash.

Tuesday (April 22) night’s episode saw the reality TV couple enjoy a romantic date and dinner at a pottery school. Ex-EastEnders actor Joe also returned to Walford for the first time in two decades during a visit to the soap’s set.

And Stacey was shocked to find out Joe had forgotten he’d invited his family over for dinner, just as she was looking forward to a quiet Sunday.

But one moment between the pair as they bickered left some viewers gasping due to the language used by a frustrated Stacey.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash latest news

The ‘watershed infringement’ came as Stacey gave her husband a ticking off for buying tat online.

As she claimed parcels arrived at the door for Joe every day, he insisted he ‘has his moments’ – but that Stacey has more deliveries.

“Yeah but hold up! My boxes that arrive is minuscule compared to the stuff that arrive for you,” Joe protested.

But Stacey wasn’t having it. She responded by highlighting any parcels for her relate to the house. He then relented, chipping in: “My stuff is like giant feet for the kids.”

Stacey Solomon swears on TV

“You can’t spend your life buying [blank] on Amazon and blaming the kids,” a narked Stacey fired back.

But as Joe indicated his spending on unnecessary purchases may come to an end by the time their children grow up and move out of Pickle Cottage, he also joked the presents he’s lavished on his kids will take on the status of heirlooms.

Joe went on: “They’ll be able to entertain their kids for generations with the amount of stuff I’ve bought them.”

How viewers reacted

Fans picked up on the swear word, with one seeming very irritated as they took to Twitter.

The offended viewer seethed on X: “It is 20 to nine and Stacey has just said ‘[blank]’. Not even the watershed. Is nothing sacred @BBCOne? That’s really [bleep]ing rude and I don’t want my kids hearing it.”

However, another pointed out the rude word the viewer had used to highlight Stacey’s swearing and objected in their reply: “Language? Pot and kettle.”

Another also seemed more upset with the complaint than Stacey, telling the tweeter: “Shut your blowhole!”

“[Bleep] hasn’t been a swear word since the 1980s,” said another.

However, according to Wikipedia, it is “an offensive, rude, or impolite word”. The Cambridge Dictionary also lists it as an offensive word.

The BBC’s editorial policy on the use of bad language states: “The BBC does not ban words or phrases. However, it is the responsibility of all content makers to ensure strong language is used only where it is editorially justified.”

Stacey & Joe continues on BBC One on Tuesday April 29 at 8pm.

