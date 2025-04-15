Inside Joe Swash’s EastEnders career and why he’d consider a permanent Mickey Miller comeback

TV star Joe Swash has achieved many career highs over the years, but it all started when he debuted as Mickey Miller in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

The 43-year-old actor, who is married to fellow TV star Stacey Solomon, first appeared on Albert Square back in 2003 with his family and remained on the show until 2008.

Mickey was portrayed as a wheeler-dealer and found himself involved in various money-related scams. But, will he ever return permanently? And why did he leave in the first place?

Joe debuted as Mickey in 2003 (Credit: BBC)

Why did Joe Swash leave EastEnders?

Following a successful run on the show, Joe’s initial final episode as Mickey in EastEnders aired on July 1, 2008.

His character starred in a storyline that saw his family home burned down in a gas explosion. Weeks later, he joined his mother and sister for a fresh new start away from the square.

It was reported that Joe’s time on EastEnders had come to a sudden end after his and co-star David Spinx’s characters had “run out of steam”. David played Mickey’s father, Keith Miller.

“He and David were told their characters had run out of steam by EastEnders boss Diederick Santer. Joe was stunned at first. He’s loved playing Mickey and felt the fans still enjoyed watching his antics,” a friend of Joe’s told The Sun.

They added: “But he soon realised if the stories weren’t there, he didn’t want to be just going through the motions. He’s now thinking over his next move carefully. He doesn’t want to become just another former soap star.”

Joe returned for a one-off episode last year (Credit: BBC)

Why did Mickey return to EastEnders?

Mickey made a short return in 2011 for a couple of episodes for the departure storyline of his on-screen brother, Darren.

However, that wasn’t the last time EastEnders fans saw Mickey return. Last December, Mickey came back for one episode as an unannounced surprise for the square.

His short but sweet scenes saw him as part of a comedic storyline about Bridge Street Market, where he reunited with Laila Morse, who played Big Mo.

Will Joe Swash ever make a permanent return to EastEnders?

Following his latest short-lived appearance, Joe opened up about the idea of returning to EastEnders permanently.

Admitting he had the “most amazing, fond memories” of being on the show, Joe knows it would be challenging to balance a busy schedule with his family life.

“If they wanted me to go back in, that would be something I’d think about,” he told OK! “But I’ve got a big family, so it would have to suit me and all of us, ultimately. Soaps are quite full-on and I have quite a young family at the moment.”

Whether a comeback is in the cards or not, Joe had nothing but good things to say about the show as it celebrated its 40th anniversary.

“The people who worked there, the directors and the writers and the bosses were all just such amazing people. I loved it there, I really did. So yeah, I’ll be celebrating the anniversary with everyone else. As much as I was in it, I’m a fan of the show as well. Forty years – they’ve done so well… it’s a real milestone,” he said.

