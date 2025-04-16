Joe Swash’s fears for his children after devastating loss of his dad leaves Stacey & Joe viewers in tears

An emotional Joe Swash opened up about the profound loss of his beloved dad – and how his father’s death has influenced him as a parent to his own children – in the latest episode of Stacey & Joe.

Viewers of the BBC One series were left sobbing on Tuesday (April 15) evening as telly fave Joe, 43, discussed with his sisters how they were impacted by the devastating bereavement.

Joe was just 12 when taxi driver Ricky suffered a heart attack and passed away. And he admitted turning 40 had caused him to reflect even more on losing his own dad, as Ricky was only 39 when he died.

Joe Swash opened up about his late dad (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Joe Swash addresses loss of his dad on Stacey & Joe

Meeting up with his younger siblings Caisie and Shana (who like her brother also previously appeared in EastEnders, as Demi Miller), Joe pondered his relationship with his kids.

Joe told Caisie and Shana how he struggles being away from his family due to work commitments. And he believes those worries stem from Ricky’s passing.

Joe said: “I think my anxiety from being away from the kids comes from Daddy. Losing Daddy, quite suddenly, and going from having him there to not having him there. I really struggled when I turned 40, because Dad died at 39.”

Who are the biological children of Joe Swash? How many kids do Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have?

Joe and Stacey Solomon share son Rex, five, daughter Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle.

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, who recently turned 17, and Leighton, who will be 13 in a few weeks.

And Joe is father to his eldest son Harry, who turns 18 this summer, from a previous relationship, too.

A young Joe Swash smiles in a treasured picture with his dad (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘It was all so traumatic’

Speaking to camera, Joe continued: “It was all so traumatic. And for a young kid it was quite a hard thing to process. I went from having this amazing family, and having the best childhood to suddenly it being taken away and living in this house of grief and sadness.”

He added: “I always feel like you never know what’s around the corner. So I think I don’t want to be away from the kids. I don’t want to be missing anything.”

I don’t want to be missing anything.

Caisie then told Joe: “The time we did have with Dad was so special, he was such a great dad. But it was cut short. I feel for you, because of the age you were and not having Dad there. I do feel like it was a bigger impact for you not having a father there. And I think that’s why you are such a great dad.”

Joe Swash’s sisters Shana, left, and Caisie, right, appeared on Stacey & Joe (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shana also added: “I’ve always been proud of Joe, as my older brother. I’ve always been really proud in the way that he’s always looked after Mum, and always looked after us.”

She went on: “When I watch him with his kids, he’s almost making up for lost time which he had with Dad, which is really a sad thing to think about.”

How viewers reacted

Viewers watching at home were moved by Joe’s words – and were also touched by his strong bond with Caisie and Shana.

“I absolutely love Joe Swash!!!” wrote one fan on X, adding crying emojis to their post. Another posted four crying emojis in another online message.

Someone else typed, also making use of emojis: “Joe and his sisters have such a lovely relationship.”

And another observed: “Joe’s sister is basically his twin in girl form.”

Stacey & Joe continues on BBC One on Tuesday April 22 at 8pm.

