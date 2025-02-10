I’m A Celebrity: South Africa ‘confirmed’ as all the stars we need to take part listed – from Katie Price to Alison Hammond

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa is reportedly returning to out screens for a new series, bringing with it a new bunch of all stars.

The ITV1 spin-off show debuted in 2023, and saw a slew of former stars return to the jungle – this time in South Africa – in a bid to be crowned the champ. The 2023 series saw the likes of Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo and eventual winner Myleene Klass take part.

Now, it’s been claimed that a new series is happening – with even more show legends taking part…

It’s been reported the all stars series of I’m A Celebrity is making a comeback (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa ‘returning’

Today (February 10), it was reported that I’m A Celebrity: South Africa was commissioned for a second series.

“It did well last time and while they can’t do it annually, they wanted to do another,” a source told MailOnline.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

And while the official line-up has yet to be announced, here are the former contestants that we think *need* to sign up for the new all-stars series ASAP…

Reality TV star Mark was runner-up back in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Mark Wright

Father-to-be Mark appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011, and came in second place. Best known for stints on TOWIE and the radio, Mark is also married to Michelle Keegan.

And if he decided to head back on the new All Stars series, we can only hope he’ll spill some details about life at home with Michelle, before he starts having to change those dirty nappies!

TV presenter Stacey ended up becoming Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon’s stint on the show in 2010 cemented herself as a national treasure. So much so, that she ended up winning it!

Although the mum-of-five TV presenter is booked and busy at the moment, we’d still love to see her back in the jungle.

Husband Joe Swash did the first all-stars series, but can Stacey go one better and take the double I’m A Celebrity crown? Come on ITV, sign her up – you know it makes sense!

TV legend Gemma famously left the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins definitely had a memorable stint in the jungle – despite only lasting three days. The GC took part in the 2104 series – but ended up leaving due to suffering panic attacks and deciding it “wasn’t for her”.

A return could be unlikely – but with Gemma you can never say never!

Richard was on the show in 2021 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Richard Madeley

GMB presenter Richard Madeley took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2021. At the time, due to Covid, the show was filmed at a castle in wind-swept Wales.

But could Richard be swapping the ITV studios for the South African jungle? He’d no doubt spill some serious tea about his decades-long career in the showbiz…

The Pricey appeared on the show twice in the 2000s (Credit: ITV)

Third time’s a charm for Katie Price on I’m A Celebrity

Katie Price’s stint on I’m A Celebrity in 2004 was iconic for many reasons. Most notably because of her budding romance with Peter Andre – who she later married and divorced.

Since then, Katie’s starred on a slew of reality shows – even returning to I’m A Celebrity again in 2009. And, with her money troubles hitting the headlines, she could do worse than add I’m A Celebrity: South Africa to her to-do list!

Peter started a romance with Katie Price on the show (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre on I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

ITV bosses will no doubt create TV gold if they manage to entice both Katie Price and ex-Peter Andre to sign up. And we’d be 100% here for it.

Pete himself is no stranger to a reality show – from appearances on Cooking With The Stars and Strictly Come Dancing. But could he be set to walk back into the jungle for all stars?

The musician won the show (Credit: ITV)

Matt Willis

Busted star Matt appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2006 and ended up winning it.

While he’s not done much reality TV stuff since, Matt – who is married to Emma Willis – could head back on the show to prove himself once more… And we’d definitely be here for those shower scenes!

Alison starred on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

Rounding out our must-sign list is TV’s busiest star, Alison Hammond. She went on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 and came in 10th place.

And, while her career has skyrocketed since, we would love for Alison to make a return to the franchise and show the other celebs who’s boss!

Come on Babs, sign on that dotted line!

