This Morning fans seriously distracted by new host Olivia Attwood’s outfit: ‘Done dirty’

Olivia Attwood left plenty of This Morning viewers distracted by her outfit on the programme.

The TV star was back hosting the ITV show today (August 1), alongside Dermot Leary. Olivia – who found fame on Love Island – made her hosting debut last week.

And on Friday (August 1) Olivia returned to the ITV studios. But it’s fair to say her choice of outfit got plenty of people talking…

Olivia’s outfit distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood returns to This Morning

On Friday (August 1) This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Dermot and Olivia on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

However, just minutes in and viewers had a lot to say about Olivia’s outfit.

The documentary maker looked stunning in a mustard-coloured smart shirt, teamed with long navy blue trousers. Olivia wore her golden locks in a slicked-back style and rocked some smart golden glasses too.

Olivia was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

‘What is she wearing?’

Sharing their thoughts on X about Olivia’s outfit, viewers didn’t hold back.

“The stylists have done the dirty on Olivia Attwood today!” declared one person on X.

A second viewer added: “Her trousers are doing a great job of dusting the floor.” A third chimed in: “What is she wearing? Looks like school uniform.”

Meanwhile, other fans were happy to see Olivia back on the programme. Someone else added: “Olivia is so lovely on #ThisMorning! We need a girls takeover – Olivia and Josie would be amazing on the sofa Co-presenting!”

Another person wrote: “Olivia Attwood is lovely, much better host than Cat Deely.”

She made her debut last week (Credit: ITV)

Olivia’s This Morning debut

Olivia made her debut hosting This Morning last week. The Loose Women star co-presented the programme alongside show stalwart Dermot O’Leary. The star’s involvement in the show was announced last month.

“Welcome to your Friday This Morning, and look who’s joined us today, it’s only the lovely Olivia Attwood, everyone!” Dermot said at the top of the show, drawing applause from the crew.

“Thanks, guys!” she exclaimed. “Welcome to the famalam!” Dermot said as he joined in with the applause. “This is not a drill, this is happening!” she then said. “It’s happening!” Dermot said.

