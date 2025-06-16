Olivia Attwood is joining the This Morning presenting team, the Loose Women panelist revealed during an appearance on the show today (June 16).

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Oliva to the show today to speak about her new series, The Price of Perfection.

And, as the interview was wrapping up, Olivia revealed some pretty exciting news…

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have announced one of the stars taking over from them while they enjoy their summer break (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood announces summer presenting role on This Morning

Teeing up the announcement, Ben Shephard said: “We’ve got some big news about This Morning and you in the summer…”

“I have some news yes, it’s very exciting. I’ll be joining you guys on the hosting team on the other side of the sofa,” Olivia revealed.

“This side,” Ben said, gesturing to where he and Cat sit. “Come over and sit down, feel what it’s like.”

Getting up to switch seats, Olivia said: “This is even more surreal.”

Cat Deeley then declared: “We look amazing together.” Olivia asked her: “Shall we do a show together?” “We should, for sure,” Cat replied.

Olivia Attwood revealed she’s joining This Morning as a summer presenter (Credit: ITV)

‘A very natural progression’

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood then revealed more about her new gig.

“So it’s a couple of shows, I’m very excited, it’s a huge honour.

“I’ve grown up watching this show, and being part of the ITV presenting team with Loose Women has been a great experience so this just feels like a very natural progression.”

She’ll form part of the presenting lineup over the summer, when Cat and Ben head off on their six-week break.

‘Really poor decision’ blasted by viewers

However, This Morning viewers don’t exactly feel the same…

“So Attwood is going to be co-hosting #ThisMorning over the summer. FFS like we don’t get enough of her on #Loosewomen, surprised they haven’t asked that talentless Sam Thompson to step in as well!” complained on.

“How many more viewers do they want to lose? Attwood joining the team is really poor decision,” another commented.

“Just when you think the presenters can’t get any worse they decide to take on Olivia Attwood,” a third complained.

“Well done … That’s another step downhill for this show! I wonder who else will be hosting over the summer?” another critic complained. “Scraping barrel now for presenters,” another agreed,

‘She’ll be fantastic’

However, not everyone felt the same, with some excited for Olivia to make her presenting debut.

“It’s great that Olivia Attwood will be a presenter on This Morning, she’ll be fantastic,” said one.

“Love Olivia, will definitely be tuning in,” said another.

