The One Show viewers brand Gregor Fisher, 72, ‘unrecognisable’ following drastic weight loss

The One Show viewers were easily distracted by his weight loss after comedian Gregor Fisher was interviewed on the BBC evening show last night (April 29).

On Wednesday, the Rab C. Nesbitt star, 72, appeared on the programme alongside former Strictly winner Chris McCausland. Alex Jones and Vernon Kay hosted while Matt Allwright appeared for the Watchdog segment.

Gregor appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Gregor Fisher on The One Show

Gregor, whose acting and comedy career spans nearly five whole decades, appeared on the hit show to promote the second series of the BBC sitcom Only Child.

For the occasion, Gregor wore a bright blue shirt with a mustard yellow jacket over the top. He paired his look with a pair of jeans and a belt.

Gregor also opted for glasses with large frames.

However, while many were pleased to see Gregor on their screens, many noticed how different he looked following his weight loss.

‘He’s lost a ton of weight’

“Check out Rab C Nesbitt, wouldn’t recognise him!!!” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Is that Gregor Fisher, of Rabb C Nisbett fame, wow he looks so different,” another person shared.

“I didn’t recognise him,” a third remarked.

“He’s lost a ton of weight,” a fourth observed.

“Gadzooks! That’s Rab C. Nesbitt?!? He’s totally unrecognisable!” a fifth added.

Gregor admitted people don’t recognise him much anymore (Credit: BBC)

What caused Greg’s weight loss?

While speaking to BBC Scotland’s News at Seven programme, Gregor revealed the reason for his sudden weight loss is due to being type 2 diabetic.

“I’ve lost quite a lot of weight because I was told I was diabetic, and it might be good if I could lose a couple of pounds,” he said in February.

As for fewer people recognising him today, he admitted he quite likes it.

Gregor is type 2 diabetic (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He’s a national treasure’

Nonetheless, many viewers of The One Show praised the star.

“This man is a national treasure,” one insisted.

“He’s lovely when you meet him too,” another declared.

“Gregor Fisher always brings such a unique energy to his roles. I’m definitely marking my calendar for this one!” a third expressed.

Read more: The One Show viewers divided over Sheridan Smith’s appearance as she is accused of ‘sporting new look’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.