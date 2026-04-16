The One Show viewers had mixed opinions as Sheridan Smith was accused of “sporting a new look”.

The 44-year-old star, who is known for roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Gavin & Stacey, appeared on the BBC evening show last night (April 15) alongside fellow actors Peter Capaldi and co-star Michael Socha.

For Wednesday’s programme, the guests were welcomed by hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones.

Sheridan appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Sheridan Smith on The One Show

For their appearance, Sheridan and Michael promoted their new BBC drama, The Cage.

No stranger to a glam moment, Sheridan stunned in a matching denim-style co-ord. She styled her signature blonde locks off her face and into a more wet-style and accessorised with small gold hoop earrings.

Sheridan, who has many tattoos, rolled her sleeves up, showing off the ink down her arms and hands.

Despite glowing, many appeared not to be the biggest fans of her look.

Sheridan’s look left viewers divided (Credit: BBC)

‘What’s she done to her face?’

“Sheridan looks so different,” one user insisted on Facebook.

“Sheridan sporting a new look?” another person shared.

“Why do these lovely ladies ruin themselves,” a third remarked.

“Hair looked awful,” a fourth said.

“I’m confused. Is the Sheridan Smith on the sofa the same person in the trailer for her new show?” a fifth asked over on X.

“What’s Sheridan Smith done to her face?” another questioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hair by Edward Taylor (@edwardtaylorhair)

‘Natural beauty’

Meanwhile, her followers on Instagram adored the look.

“I love your suit,” one user said.

“I have nothing but admiration for you Sheridan so much of your journey resonates with me. Through it all you still maintain being an incredible actress and a national treasure. Your family must beam with pride. An inspiration. Keep doing what you do best,” another shared.

“Awww you look absolutely gorgeous, beautiful Sheridan,” a third expressed.

“Looking good Sheridan!!” a fourth wrote.

Read more: Sheridan Smith wipes her tears following Ann Ming’s emotional admission on This Morning

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