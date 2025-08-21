TV star Sheridan Smith was left wiping her tears on This Morning today (August 21) after Ann Ming shared an emotional admission live on air.

For Thursday’s episode of the ITV daytime show, hosts Sian Welby and Rylan Clark welcomed actress Sheridan to promote her new ITV drama, I Fought The Law.

Joining her on the sofa was Ann Ming, who Sheridan plays in the series. She is a determined mother who is leading a 15-year fight to reform the centuries-old Double Jeopardy law in a bid to see justice served for her daughter Julie’s alleged murderer.

Sheridan was joined by Ann on the sofa (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith and Ann Ming on This Morning

While appearing on the couch together, Sheridan and Ann held hands as they detailed Ann’s emotional story.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Ann shared an unknown fact that caught Sheridan completely off guard.

Without Sheridan knowing, Ann revealed that she had snuck onto set twice to watch Sheridan play her. Ann said she was impressed with Sheridan’s portrayal, telling her it was like watching herself on screen.

“I came on set twice, and she didn’t know I was there. And I watched her, playing me, in one of the difficult scenes – when we told Kevin truth. It was like watching me,” Anne told Sheridan and viewers at home.

Sheridan was left stunned by the admission and started to tear up. Host Rylan immediately grabbed a tissue and handed it to her.

“All I wanted was Ann to be proud,” an emotional Sheridan said.

“I don’t think they could have got another actress to do it as well. She takes on a role and becomes that person,” Ann said as she continued to praise Sheridan.

Sheridan was in an emotional state following Ann’s admission (Credit: ITV)

‘What a fantastic actress!’

Following the interview, This Morning viewers shared their support.

“Sheridan Smith, you are lovely and a credit to your profession,” one user wrote on X.

“Love Sheridan,” another person shared.

“What a fantastic actress,” a third remarked.

