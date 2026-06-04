The backlash has begun over Charity’s latest ordeal in Emmerdale, but Emma Atkins could prove everyone wrong

Emmerdale’s upcoming Charity Dingle storyline has already sparked fierce debate among viewers, with many fans voicing concerns before the episodes have even aired.

The ITV soap has confirmed that Charity will be sexually assaulted by Dr Todd in a hard-hitting storyline that will examine the impact of sexual violence and female-on-female assault. But while some viewers have welcomed the decision to tackle an important issue, others have questioned everything from the timing of the storyline to the choice of character at its centre.

The truce between Todd and Charity certainly doesn’t last long (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd sexually assaults Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

On Sunday June 7, Charity reaches breaking point and challenges Todd to expose her secret.

Despite her threats, Todd finds herself unable to destroy Sarah’s life and instead admits she enjoys the chaos that surrounds Charity.

However, the uneasy truce quickly collapses.

Todd becomes aggressive and sexually assaults Charity, leaving her struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

As the trauma begins to take hold, Charity internalises her feelings and tries to cope alone. Whether she eventually opens up to her family and loved ones remains to be seen.

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper has already warned that the storyline will be “difficult viewing at times”, while Emma Atkins has described it as “one of the most demanding and significant storylines I’ve had to navigate as Charity”.

Emma Atkins will portray this storyline (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over the storyline

Reaction online has been mixed, with some fans expressing concern over several aspects of the plot.

One of the biggest talking points has been the timing, with viewers pointing out that the storyline is beginning during Pride Month.

“The way they’re doing this in Pride Month too,” wrote one fan on social media.

Another added: “Crass to do this during Pride Month.”

A third agreed: “Doing it during Pride Month is terrible optics.”

Others have questioned whether Charity was the right character to be given the storyline.

Following Charity’s previous rape storyline involving DI Bails, some viewers feel another character could have been chosen, with Vanessa’s name repeatedly being suggested.

“I think Emma [Atkins] will do amazing and smash it but I think it should’ve been given to Vanessa,” said one fan.

Another agreed: “This could have gone to Vanessa if the writers felt that Dr Todd needed to sexually assault a character to progress the storyline further.”

A third added: “It’s an important storyline, they’re right to show it, but why Charity? So many other people.”

Some viewers have also suggested the storyline risks becoming tied to Charity’s ongoing baby secret plot.

“It seems more like they’re using sexual assault to ‘cleanse’ Charity of her sins over the baby lie. Very poor taste,” commented one fan.

Another agreed: “It feels like to me the writers knew that they went too far with the baby storyline and this is just a way for Charity to not be abandoned by her family when the truth comes out.”

Dr Todd has made it clear she finds Charity attractive (Credit: ITV)

There are reasons for optimism about the Charity assault storyline in Emmerdale

The concerns being raised by viewers are understandable. But there are also reasons why we should wait and see how the story unfolds before reaching a final verdict.

Emmerdale has a long history of tackling difficult issues. Recent storylines have shown the soap’s willingness to explore sensitive subjects in depth.

Emma Atkins’ involvement is another factor frequently being highlighted by viewers. Her performances during Charity’s previous major storylines have earned widespread praise. She is more than capable of handling such emotionally demanding material.

There is also an argument that Todd’s actions do not come entirely out of nowhere.

Throughout her time on the show, Todd’s behaviour has often carried sexual undertones. Her treatment of Jacob, including her use of the Maya situation against him, and her more recent comments towards Charity have led some viewers to feel this development has been building for some time.

Todd constantly made out that Jacob fancied her (Credit: ITV)

The full story is yet to be told

While debate around the storyline is unlikely to die down anytime soon, it’s only fair the final judgement should be reserved until the episodes have actually aired.

The subject matter is undoubtedly challenging, and the decision to tell the story during Pride Month has generated discussion. Equally, female-on-female sexual violence remains a subject that is rarely explored on screen.

For now, viewers remain split. But with Emma Atkins leading the storyline and Emmerdale promising a thoughtful exploration of the aftermath, many will be waiting to see how the soap handles one of Charity’s toughest storylines yet.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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