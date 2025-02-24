The ex-boyfriend of TV star Sheridan Smith has died at the age of 39, it’s been revealed.

Graham Notion, who worked as a celebrity hairstylist, died suddenly after collapsing at a gym in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Last year, he became a first-time dad.

At the time of his death, Graham was in a relationship with his partner Tonya, with who he shared a six-month-old son Romeo.

Sheridan Smith ‘dream man’ ex dies

Outside of forming a relationship with Sheridan, the pair also worked together. Graham also did hair for Hollywood stars, including Demi Moore and Catherine O’Hara.

Sheridan and Graham dated briefly in 2017 and lived together at her home in London.

On social media, Sheridan previously declared Graham as her “dream man”. She added: “Look how fit my man is #punching.”

When the pair split, a source told The Sun newspaper that they ended on good terms.

“There is no animosity and Graham is still there for her, but she feels quite lonely at the moment,” they said.

As of this writing, Sheridan has yet to break her silence on his sudden death.

‘Graham was a one-of-a-kind soul’

The Wall Group, who represented Graham, shared a touching tribute.

They wrote: “Graham was a one-of-a-kind soul who impacted every single person he met. We are honoured to have been part of his journey and to have helped him share his artistry with the world.

“Our hearts are broken and we will miss him dearly.”

Graham’s final Instagram post was shared on February 13, a day before his death, where he showed off his work on actor Marissa Bode.

Rest in peace, Graham.

