James Corden, who will be starring in this year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, is happily married to actress-turned-TV producer Julia Carey. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t still had a colourful love life.

Former chat show host James Corden married wife Julia in 2012 with whom he shares three children, Max Carey, and Charlotte. That said, their relationship blossomed after a rough time in James’ life.

James Corden’s relationship with co-star Sheridan Smith

Before settling down, James formed a romance with his Gavin and Stacey co-star Sheridan Smith in 2007. The pair formed their relationship after working on the show, where they played brother and sister Smithy and Rudi.

Their relationship, however, was short-lived as they split the following year. At the time, reports suggested things came to an end after James was flirting with Lily Allen during an interview on her chat show, Lily Allen and Friends, in 2008.

During their chat, things got flirty after Lily complimented James’ eyes. He replied: “I don’t think you know how lovely you are.”

After the pair endured in back-and-forth banter, Lily jokingly remarked, “Just [bleep] me,” adding: “That’s how you get into a girl’s pants.”

Lily Allen sets the record straight

Years later, singer Lily set the record straight about the awkward encounter via her X, formerly known as Twitter, account, after it began to do the rounds online.

The Smile chart-topper wrote: “No, I wasn’t horny for James Cordon either, he came on to me in front of a studio audience, if I’d have shut him down, I would have been labeled [sic] cold or up myself or snobbish.”

Rumours suggested that Lily and James went on several dates but nothing came out of it. At the time, James opened up about wanting Lily to be his girlfriend. He said: “I made it my aim to make Lily mine. I guess we were friends but, for my part, I definitely wanted more than that.”

James declared Sheridan was the ‘love of my life’

In February 2008, James and Sheridan rekindled their relationship. James even went as far as to tell The Mirror that Sheridan was the “love of my life”.

“Yes, Sheridan and I are back together and it’s going brilliantly,” he said, adding: “I couldn’t be happier. I want to marry my girl.”

Sheridan, on the other hand, didn’t feel the same way and the pair split for the final time in 2009. “I was a lot wilder back then. I wasn’t someone who was in a frame of mind of settling down,” she later said.

During an interview with The Times, James admitted he was left heartbroken over the split.

“I’d had a relationship with Sheridan which was heartbreaking, when you think something might work and it doesn’t. And I felt a bit lost,” he said.

“And feeling lost, and feeling heartbroken, and feeling single for the first time in your adult life, at the very moment when you become a little bit famous, is quite a potent mix.”

James Corden feels ‘lucky’ he met wife Julie Carey

Things started to look up for James, however. Six months later, he met his wife Julie Carey, and knew she was someone special.

While praising his wife, James Corden joked on Good Morning Britain about how lucky he is to have her.

“I absolutely knew minute one that I couldn’t do any better than this. When I met Jules, I was like it’s a miracle every day. She must just look at me and think, ‘What did I do. This was a huge mistake’,” he said.

During his Tony acceptance speech, James credited his wife for his success. “Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for her. She made me say ‘us’ instead of ‘I’ and ‘we’ instead of ‘me’ and I love her. Thank you very much,” he expressed.

