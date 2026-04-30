Beverley Callard facing another agonising wait as she shares cancer update

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Beverley Callard has shared an update on her cancer battle, revealing that the live final of the show left her “wiped out” for days.

Sharing a video update to Instagram, Bev apologised to fans and said: “Haven’t posted for a couple of days… I’ve been totally wiped out! I guess this is normal but one late night and I’m out of action for days.”

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa live final took place on Friday night (April 24), with Beverley appearing via video call on after-show Unpacked, which aired late into the night. She was advised by doctors not to fly to London for the final as it would’ve been too long a day for her.

Beverley Callard was forced to exit I’m A Celebrity early on medical grounds (Credit: Splash News)

Beverley Callard ‘wiped out’ as she shares cancer update

Sharing an update, Beverley revealed: “I’ve not posted for a few days because I stayed up really late on Friday night. Well late for me, because I had to do a Zoom for the I’m A Celeb final, which was a great talking point.”

She added: “The internet went down halfway through so I didn’t finish. Put loads of makeup on and stuck my eyelashes on and did all that and it was hardly worth it, but never mind.”

Beverley added: “I was late to bed and I was wiped for days, absolutely wiped. Does anyone else feel like that with one late night? Is that what cancer does to you sometimes? I don’t know.”

Thanking fans for their support, she shared her hopes that her latest set of results would be back today (April 30). The Coronation Street star added: “I’m still waiting for my results which I hope to get Thursday. Because that will be two weeks. I’m trying, I’m trying. Thank you for all your messages.”

Beverley most recently shared that she was waiting for results after doctors discovered her cancer had spread to one of her lymph nodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Support from fans

Beverley’s followers were quick to share heir support.

“Big hugs Beverley,” said one. “Rest is recovery. Sending lots of love,” said a second.

A third commented to say: “I think the emotional impact of cancer causes fatigue because it is such a roller coaster. Listen to your body.”

Another commented: “Stay strong … and of course you feel exhausted. Your body is fighting day and night for survival. I’ve been through all this. I used to have to go to bed at 6 o’clock in the afternoon but I’m still here eight years on.”

I’m A Celebrity finale chaos

Beverley missed a night of chaos on Friday, as I’m A Celebrity South Africa came to an end during an explosive live final in London.

Adam Thomas was crowned the show’s Legend. However, his win was overshadowed as Jimmy Bullard and David Haye launched a series of attacks on him. Adam has since spoken out about their behaviour in an emotional episode of his podcast.

Read more: David Haye’s worrying new threat to ‘Mr Flaccid’ Adam Thomas

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