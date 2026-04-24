I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard ‘gutted’ as she’s forced out of tonight’s live final

I’m A Celebrity favourite Beverley Callard has shared some disappointing news ahead of tonight’s live final (Friday, April 24), revealing she won’t be there in person after being advised not to travel.

The actress, who is currently battling breast cancer, had already sparked concern earlier this week that she might not make the big night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard forced out of live final

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (April 23), Beverley confirmed that she’s had to change her plans at the last minute following medical advice.

In a video shared with her 290k followers, the star admitted she was “gutted” to miss out.

Speaking from her home in Dublin, she explained: “Yesterday, I should have flown to England to get ready for the I’m A Celeb final.

“I was so excited and looking forward to it but on medical advice, I can’t go, I am absolutely gutted.”

She went on to say: “I was dying to see them all and it would have been brilliant. I can’t go and yesterday, the flights were booked and everything but no, they said, it is basically too long a day with flying there and then a very late night, so here I am.”

Beverley was forced off the show (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard supported amid I’m A Celebrity live final disappointment

Despite not being there in person, Beverley revealed she’ll still be involved in the final in another way.

“I will be watching and I will be on Zoom chatting to everybody. So I’ve got to make the best of a bad job but I am resting and I am doing as I am told. Thanks to everybody,” she said.

In the caption, she added: “A last minute change of plans…Absolutely gutted but I know it’s for the best. Resting up and getting well is more important at the moment.”

Fans and fellow campmates were quick to rally around her in the comments. Ashley Roberts wrote: “Bless ya Bev. We will miss ya.”

Another follower added: “Glad they can Zoom you in to be part of it. Rest is recovery sending lots of love.”

A third commented: “Ah Beviely thats hard for you. But you will be on telly. Rest up and enjoy being a part of it. We are all rooting for you.”

“You’re our legend and our queen Beverley .., big hugs .. and we will all be watching you on zoom tomorrow night … rest and take time for you,” another said.

Beverley grew emotional re-watching her exit (Credit: ITV)

Beverley emotional re-watching her I’m A Celeb exit

Earlier this week, Beverley grew emotional watching her exit from the show.

The star had to leave the camp on medical grounds after suffering what she described as a “funny turn”.

“I just watched my exit on I’m A Celeb, and it made me cry all over again. Of course, I didn’t know then that I had cancer but I just knew that it was the last couple of days there that I hadn’t felt very well,” she said.

She continued: “What happened was, I went into the Bush Telegraph, and apparently, I lost consciousness for a little while. I just wasn’t feeling myself. They took me to a medical hut, and they were amazing. They really looked after me, and they said, ‘You can’t go back’.”

“And I said, ‘Don’t say that, don’t send me home, I’ll be fine.’. I wanted to succeed and make it through to the end, but that was the start of everything. It’s made me really emotional, but I will beat this. I will beat it.”

While she may not be there in person tonight, Beverley is still set to be part of the final from home, as she focuses on her recovery.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans furious after Scarlett Moffatt is sent home: ‘She was my winner!’

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight (Friday, April 24) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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