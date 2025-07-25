This Morning viewers have delivered their verdict on Olivia Attwood after she made her presenting debut on the show today (Friday, July 25).

However, it’s safe to say that This Morning fans have been left divided…

Olivia made her debut on the show (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood makes her This Morning debut

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Olivia, 34, make her debut hosting the show.

The Loose Women star, who found fame on Love Island back in 2017, co-presented the programme alongside show stalwart Dermot O’Leary.

The star’s involvement in the show was announced last month.

“Welcome to your Friday This Morning, and look who’s joined us today, it’s only the lovely Olivia Attwood, everyone!” Dermot said at the top of the show, drawing applause from the crew.

“Thanks, guys!” she exclaimed. “Welcome to the famalam!” Dermot said as he joined in with the applause.

“This is not a drill, this is happening!” she then said. “It’s happening!” Dermot said.

“And I want you to know, I did go for a smaller heel,” she then noted, as she was seen towering over Dermot.

“Could have worn a flat, that’s all I’m saying. Early feedback,” Dermot, who stands at 5’7, told his co-star, who stands at 5’9.

Viewers left divided by Olivia Attwood’s This Morning debut

However, despite her excitement, some viewers weren’t as enthused to see Olivia host the show today.

“Oh, not Olivia Atwood ffs!” one viewer moaned.

“Why the [bleep] is she presenting this?! What about Josie [Gibson] or Sian [Welby]?” another wrote.

“Olivia Attwood? Now we are clutching at straws. Bring back Alison [Hammond],” a third grumbled.

“Olivia and Ashley [James] when I tuned in. So I’ve turned off,” another tweeted.

“Urgh this fake Olivia Attwod is insufferable. Didn’t think I would ever say I actually prefer Hammond,” a fifth said.

Olivia divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Support for Olivia

However, there were some viewers who were equally as happy to see the star.

“Loving Olivia so far. Seems bright and involved, something Alison definitely isnt,” one viewer tweeted.

“Don’t shoot me down but I actually like Olivia presenting. Tbh anyone but Hammond works for me but Olivia seems more switched on than any of the other females they’ve had presenting it,” another said.

“Tbh I like Olivia, there are way more insufferable people than her, and at least her documentaries aren’t just a reality show all about me me me,” a third wrote.

“Olivia works better with Dermot than Alison does. Sorry not sorry,” another said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

