Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after an attempted break-in at her £1m Cheshire home.

The 34-year-old former Love Island star hit out at the person who tried breaking in with a shock Instagram Story.

Loose Women star Olivia is currently enjoying the sun in Spain with her husband, footballer Bradley Dack.

However, their holiday took a turn when they discovered that someone had attempted to break into their home in Cheshire.

The couple moved into the million-pound home, which has two living rooms and a walk-in wardrobe, back in 2021.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Olivia wrote: “That’s why we pay through the nose for private security.

“On site in 2 minutes with dog team and the incredible NW police force not far behind,” she then continued.

“We saw your face, we have your footprints and fingerprints. And sorry what you were looking for isn’t actually kept at the property.”

Where is Olivia Attwood’s house?

The luxury pad is based in Cheshire, near where Bradley used to play football with Blackburn Rovers.

Olivia and Bradley have lived in there for four years now, and it’s been a work-in-progress ever since.

The home has more than one bedroom, including a stunning master bedroom.

The house also features a walk-in wardrobe, an enormous living room with a couple of sofas and an entertainment wall and a huge garden, perfect for their dogs, Lilo and Stitch, to run around in.

The star and her husband shared plenty of pictures of their stunning home on a dedicated Instagram for the first year after they moved in.

Olivia is hosting This Morning over the summer (Credit: ITV)

Olivia to front This Morning

The attempted break-in comes shortly before Olivia jets back to the UK and hosts This Morning for a few days this summer.

The star’s involvement in the show’s summer schedule was announced last month.

“I have some news yes, it’s very exciting. I’ll be joining you guys on the hosting team on the other side of the sofa,” Olivia told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley in June.

She then continued, saying: “So it’s a couple of shows, I’m very excited, it’s a huge honour.

“I’ve grown up watching this show, and being part of the ITV presenting team with Loose Women has been a great experience so this just feels like a very natural progression,” she then added.

Viewers were left divided, however. “So Attwood is going to be co-hosting #ThisMorning over the summer. FFS like we don’t get enough of her on #Loosewomen, surprised they haven’t asked that talentless Sam Thompson to step in as well!” one viewer fumed at the time.

However, there was some positivity. “It’s great that Olivia Attwood will be a presenter on This Morning, she’ll be fantastic,” one viewer said.

