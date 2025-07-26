This week, Love Island star Olivia Attwood joined the This Morning presenting team, fronting Friday’s show (July 25) alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Viewers were divided before she stepped up to host – some called it a “really poor decision”. However, others loved Olivia’s debut, even if she showed some signs of nerves.

Another thing the saucy minx is most likely nervous of is using duct tape during sex. She’s done it once, and it seems it’s a case of never, ever again…

Olivia Attwood’s romance with Bradley Dack

London-born TV personality and model Olivia Attwood began her career as a motorsport grid girl. She took part in the third series of Love Island in 2017, reaching the final and placing in third place.

Now a bonafide TV presenter, the star is married to professional footballer Bradley Dack.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in June 2023, at a five-star hotel in Knightsbridge, London. TOWIE cast members Nicole Bass and Fran Parman were among the guests.

Olivia Attwood’s duct tape nightmare

Speaking on her So Wrong It’s Right podcast opposite Bradley, Olivia regaled her audience with a story about an intimate moment the couple had recently shared.

“The other week or month,” she said, “on a random Tuesday, Brad tied my arms up with duct tape. And then we had a moment of pure panic when he couldn’t find the end of it. My hands started to turn blue. My hands hurt and then you were like: ‘I can’t find the end.'”

‘Our parents listen to this’

Fortunately, she delivered the anecdote with a big smile on her face. That is, until she realised, “our parents listen to this”.

They were talking about having “planned sex” on Valentine’s Day. They said it wasn’t really their style. Someone in the comments told them to “wait till kids come along”, and assured them that “planning is still hot!” Overall, listeners were amused.

However, Bradley’s mum Deb commented to note she wasn’t sure if she should listen to the episode on her run today, followed by a generous helping of flushed face emojis…

That one will be awkward over the Sunday dinner table!

