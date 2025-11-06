‘Clue’ Martin Kemp is heading into I’m A Celebrity jungle after nightclub slip up

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here fans are desperate to discover this year’s lineup, and a major slip-up has seemingly confirmed Martin Kemp’s place in the jungle.

A nightclub accidentally revealed the Spandau Ballet star’s involvement after cancelling one of his upcoming gigs.

Martin, whose son Roman came third on the ITV show in 2019, was due to perform at Fubar Nightclub on Saturday night. But the venue has now told fans he’s heading to the jungle instead.

Martin Kemp is following in the footsteps of son Roman and has been ‘confirmed’ for I’m A Celebrity 2025 (Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Cover Images)

Martin Kemp ‘confirmed’ by nightclub to be joining ‘I’m A Celebrity’ this year

A message on Fubar Nightclub’s Instagram page read: “Important Update: Martin Kemp This Saturday.

“We’ve just had word that Martin Kemp won’t be able to join us this Saturday as planned. He’s been called away for a major TV commitment (you’ll no doubt see it all over the telly very soon).”

The venue then added very telling emojis of eyes, a television, a palm tree and a spider into the message.

It continued: “We know that’s gutting news, especially for this who’ve sorted hotels or made plans around the night. Trust us, we’re just as frustrated. We’d already paid for his travel and accommodation so this one stings for us too.”

Punters were told that the venue has rebooked Martin for a date next June. But they are also being offered a refund if the new date doesn’t suit them.

Fubar nightclub, which is located in Stirling, Scotland, has since posted a new advert for Martin’s rescheduled ‘Back to the 80s’ event. However, bosses have removed both the palm tree and spider emoji from its original message.

TV Guide has contacted ITV for comment.

Who else is in the rumoured I’m A Celebrity line-up?

The announcement about Martin comes amid whispers this year’s I’m A Celebrity campmates are due to start arriving in Australia this weekend. The stars of the show are always spotted at Brisbane airport a week before the new series kicks off.

There is already a long list of rumoured campmates in the pot. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley is rumoured to be entering the jungle, along with Irish radio and TV star Vogue Williams.

Earlier this week, it was claimed Jack Osbourne has signed up to the show. The son of late rock star, Ozzy Osbourne, has apparently received blessing from his mum Sharon and sister Kelly.

Christine McGuinness also appeared to let the cat out of the bag last month during a red carpet appearance. The ex-wife of TV star Paddy seemed to confirm she is heading into camp for I’m A Celebrity while at the Pride of Britain awards. Oops!

You can read the full list of the rumoured I’m A Celebrity contestants here.

When does I’m A Celebrity 2025 start?

It has been confirmed by ITV that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 16.

This ties in with the whispers of some campmates arriving in Australia this weekend. It will give them exactly one week to adjust to the 12-hour time difference before the show begins.

I’m A Celebrity presenters, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, announced the start date in a festive press release. Ant said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of I’m A Celebrity… is just weeks away!”

Declan added: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on November 16!

Ant continued: “As everybody knows, nothing says Christmas like a host of hungry celebrities in the Aussie jungle covered in bugs.” Dec concluded: “It’s the gift that keeps on giving. You’re welcome!”

Could we be seeing Martin on our screens soon?

The notion that Martin Kemp is joining I’m A Celebrity has already been discussed this year. An insider on October 30, told The Mirror that the singer was in ‘advanced talks’ to join the ITV show. There were also rumours Alex Scott was as well.

They said: “Martin is a household name having been top of the hit parade with Spandau Ballet in the 80s and then in EastEnders in the early 2000s – he’s a great signing and everyone is very excited at the prospect of getting him Down Under.”

However, the news came from a source and ITV chiefs are remaining tight-lipped about the line-up so far.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday November 16, 2025.

