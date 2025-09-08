The brand new series of I’m A Celebrity is just around the corner – and the bookies have exclusively revealed to Entertainment Daily who might be in the line-up.

With the show set to return to screens later this year, many big names have been floating around. And according to Sportscasting, the likes of Angela Rayner, an EastEnders legend and a Strictly favourite could be roughing it up in the Aussie jungle…

A TikTok star is the hot favourite (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up ‘revealed’

Social media star Angry Ginge is the top celeb tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity, with odds of 1/2. The TikToker, real name Morgan Burtwistle, has more than three million followers.

Meanwhile, EastEnders’ Shona McGarty (4/7) and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley (4/6) are also highly tipped. Lisa, 49, previously admitted she would consider entering the jungle to mark a milestone “like her 50th”. And last month, it was claimed Lisa had signed up for the show.

The politician is being tipped for a stint (Credit: SkyNews)

Angela Rayner tipped for I’m A Celebrity appearance

What’s more, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is another famous face that bookies reckon could appear on I’m A Celebrity. She has odds of 10/11.

“Honestly, Angela Rayner going into the jungle would be huge. She just had to step down from her Cabinet role because of a recent tax controversy so it’s all still very fresh,” Shane Orton, spokesperson for Sportscasting, exclusively told ED!

They added: “I reckon people would tune in to see how she copes. It’s the kind of drama that really fires up viewers.”

Sheridan could be set to head to the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith ‘always goes down well’

Also another hot favourite to appear on I’m A Celeb is actress Sheridan Smith (2/1).

Shane said: “Sheridan Smith, well, she’s got this real mix of humour and heart. She’s not afraid to speak up and be herself, which always goes down well with the audience.”

Meanwhile, Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has odds of 2/1, as does Tommy Fury. Celeb Big Brother finalist JoJo Siwa is also tipped to sign up, with odds of 9/4.

Eamonn is also being tipped to appear (Credit: GB News)

I’m A Celebrity line-up: Eamonn Holmes

And over 12 months since his split from Ruth Langsford, Eamonn Holmes is currently at 11/4 to rough it up in the Aussie jungle on the programme.

TV star Stacey Dooley is also a rumoured contestant with odds of 7/2. Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is at 4/1.EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer has odds of 4/1 too, as well as presenter Olivia Attwood.

Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace (7/1) could make an appearance, followed by axed The One Show host Jermaine Jenas (15/2).

Rounding off the list is Boris Johnson (14/1), Rishi Sunak (20/1) and even Meghan Markle (25/1).

