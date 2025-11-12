Kelly Brook ‘horrified’ as GP offers her weight-loss jabs ahead of I’m A Celebrity stint: ‘I love my curves!’

I’m A Celebrity 2025 star Kelly Brook has revealed she was offered weight-loss jabs ahead of her stint in the jungle.

The full line-up for I’m A Celebrity has been revealed, as the show gears up to begin this Sunday (November 16). And while there is already a bookies’ favourite to win, there are quite a lot of huge names making an appearance.

One of the celebs is Loose Women star Kelly Brook – who had previously said she wouldn’t do the show amid her ‘feud’ with Ant and Dec. But now, she has revealed she was even offered weight-loss jabs just a few weeks ago.

Kelly was shocked at the suggestion (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly Brook offered weight-loss jabs

45-year-old Kelly spoke on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, where she opened up on surgical procedures and tweakments.

She revealed: “I was offered Mounjaro literally last week from my doctor. Isn’t that insane? I said, what do I need that for? He said: ‘Everyone’s on it,’ and I’m like: ‘Well I’m not.’ I asked what are the side effects? He was like there aren’t any.”

A horrified Kelly continued: “There was a whole conversation but I don’t comply. He knows I don’t comply because they try and give me all sorts of things. But I know what I like.”

When the topic turned specifically to cosmetic surgery, Kelly admitted she wasn’t against some “intervention” but didn’t think weight-loss jabs were for her.

She said: “I love my facials, massages, I have a little Botox because I frown a lot. I do things when it comes to my body, I’m really precious about my body. I absolutely love my body. And I did a marathon this year and I’m 45 years old.

“My body has got me through so many things and I just love my curves. My husband loves my curves. I just think it’s unfortunate that women feel the need to change who they are.”

Kelly is heading into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

What has Kelly said about I’m A Celebrity?

Earlier this week when the line-up was revealed for I’m A Celebrity, Kelly admitted she had been eating more in preparation.

According to The Sun, Kelly said: “I said I was going to go to the gym and do some big hikes. But I haven’t done any of that. I have also been fattening myself up in the run-up as I have been having chocolate, roast dinners and a few glasses of wine.”

The star also confirmed she had packed “some bikinis” as she could recreate fellow Loose Women star Myleene Klass’ famous 2006 shower scene – which Kelly noted as “iconic”.

Kelly also spoke to ITV about her I’m A Celebrity stint. She revealed she thinks it will be “difficult” being away from her husband Jeremy.

She said: “It’s the longest we will have been apart. But we are seeing it as a hiatus from married life!”

