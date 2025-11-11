Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy ‘taking break from married life’ during her I’m A Celeb stint

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook and her model husband Jeremy Parisi will be taking a ‘break from married life’ during her time in the ITV jungle, the Loose Women regular has revealed.

However, far from having the ‘what goes on tour, stays on tour’ mentality, Kelly has revealed that her jungle stint will actually be the longest amount of time the pair have ever spent apart.

And she reckons it’ll be a struggle to stand on her “own two feet” and cope without him.

Kelly Brook nervous with husband Jeremy’s support

Last night (November 10), Kelly was confirmed to be joining the cast of the 2025 show. The official announcement came hours after she touched down in Oz to ‘visit her Auntie Sheila’.

However, after waving goodbye to Jeremy and the constraints of married life for the best part of a month, Kelly has revealed that she actually didn’t have long to prepare for the jungle show. In fact, she’s said she was asked so last minute that she thinks someone dropped out and she was asked to replace them!

Speaking to Heart FM co-host Jason King, Kelly revealed: “I’m a massive fan of the show, I just thought you know what, it’s now or never. So I’m going in.​ I’m doing it!”

Kelly then added that she hasn’t had much time to think about the practicalities of the show… for example the bugs and heights. “I didn’t have a lot of time! I think someone dropped out and they called me [laughs]. Honestly J, this has been so last minute,” she shared.

“By the way, they’ve never even asked me to ever do it,” she added. “So I’m one of those: ‘I’d never do it.’ Well they never asked me! The minute they asked me I went: ‘Yep! I’ll do it, I’ll do it!'”

Revealing why she signed up, she added: “I just want an adventure. I just think it will be a really fun thing to do if we have a really good group of people in there. So I’m just going to go for it and I just really want your support and I just want you to vote for me!”

‘I think someone dropped out and they called me’

Speaking to ITV, Kelly revealed said that she said yes to I’m A Celebrity… after doing Celebrity Race Across The World with Jeremy last year.

Kelly, 45, tied the knot with model Jeremy Parisi back in the summer of 2022, and admits that he pretty much led the way on Celebrity Race Across The World. Sadly, however, he won’t be by her side in the jungle. And she’s explained that, while she may struggle, they’re viewing her time Down Under as a “hiatus” from married life.

“I have said I will never do I’m A Celebrity… several times. I didn’t think it was ever in me to do the challenges and Bushtucker Trials. But since I have been with my husband, we have done a few things that I’ve surprised myself by. We did Race Across the World and I ran the London marathon this year – two things I never thought I had in me.

“On Race Across the World, I had Jeremy who was really the driving force behind it. He kept me going and not having his support is going to be difficult. I will have to do this on my own two feet. It’s the longest we will have been apart, but we are seeing it as a hiatus from married life!” she quipped.

