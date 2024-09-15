Kelly Brook on ‘argument’ she has with husband Jeremy ‘at least once a week’

Star of Celebrity Race Across The World Kelly Brook previously revealed the row she and her husband have every week.

The British TV star formed a relationship with her model husband Jeremy Parisi in 2015. In July 2022, the pair tied the knot with a ceremony in Italy.

Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy argue about the same thing

However, while talking to The Guardian last summer, Kelly opened up about the “Sunday arguments” she and Jeremy have.

“Jeremy is an energy saver, so he’ll always put the 15-minute wash on,” Kelly revealed. “I argue that’s not long enough to wash anything and examine every T-shirt for the remnants of a stain. We have that debate at least once a week.”

Kelly shared that the rest of her Sundays usually consist of driving down to Kent to visit family and eat dinner with her mum, brother, sister, nieces and nephews.

Due to Jeremy’s family living in Paris, they occasionally try to visit on the train when they can.

“Sundays are spent pottering, doing housey things, having barbecues, blowing up inflatables for the pool,” Kelly continued.

Kelly didn’t realise how ‘competitive’ Jeremy was

Before taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World with her husband Jeremy, Kelly admitted to Closer that she was unaware how seriously her man would take the race.

“I didn’t realise how competitive he was, like, crazy competitive. I’m much more about the experience. I think I got on his nerves because he was full steam ahead,” she said.

“If Jeremy was doing the race alone, he’d have finished it in a week. I was kind of slowing him down a little bit and I was like, let’s have a Brazilian barbecue one day or let’s go to the beach.”

Celebrity Race Across the World is on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One. It’s repeated Sunday afternoons on BBC Two.

