Kelly Brook has shocked the showbiz world by dramatically backtracking on her fallout with I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The former model, 45, is among this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up and will be arriving in the jungle this weekend.

Kelly’s big U-turn has raised a fair few eyebrows, however, given her famous feud with Ant and Dec.

Kelly Brook has backtracked on her fallout with Ant and Dec for I’m A Celebrity 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Kelly fell out with Ant and Dec following her six-day stint as a Britain’s Got Talent judge. She later insisted she would never consider going into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity.

It’s now been claimed by The Sun that Kelly is being paid ‘a six-figure deal’ for her appearance. Could that be why she’s had a change of heart?

Kelly Brook’s U-turn on Ant and Dec feud

A TV insider told The Sun: “Kelly is determined for I’m A Celebrity to be a massive success – in stark contrast to her last experience working with Ant and Dec. It’s nerve-wracking that after such a bitter fallout, they’ll now be work together in such close proximity.

“However their painful history won’t be referenced on air – it would be weird and honestly just plain awkward to do so.”

Kelly has even appeared to call a truce herself ahead of the show. In a press interview for I’m A Celebrity, she was asked who her dream campmates are. Kelly replied: “Ant and Dec. They are very well dressed and it would be fun to be in with them to see how they survive.

Here, we take a look back at how the fallout between Kelly and Ant and Dec started – and who said what in the war of words…

Kelly Brook: Her fallout with Ant and Dec

Kelly famously fell out with Ant and Dec over her brief stint on Britain’s Got Talent. The former model, radio and TV presenter was brought in as a judge on the ITV show in 2009. But after just six days of filming, she had been given the axe.

Kelly had been on the panel with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan. Following her very quick departure, bosses insisted the four-judge format was “too complicated”. But it goes without saying that the current line-up has four judges. The format was reintroduced two series’ later.

Ant, 49, and Dec, 50, have hosted Britain’ Got Talent since its launch in 2007. And Kelly has since blamed the Geordie duo – who still present the show today – for her swift exit.

Kelly was axed from Britain’s Got Talent after six days – and she blames Ant and Dec [Credit: SplashNews.com]It’s been claimed that Kelly got their backs up when she asked the pair “what they did” on the show.

In 2012, Kelly told The Standard: “The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec and that was it. I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face but, clearly, they didn’t want me on the show.”

She added: “Their egos are such that they were saying to themselves, ‘How dare she think she can come on to our show?’. And since then they’ve been very vocal about their displeasure at me being there.”

Ant and Dec on Kelly Brook

While Kelly has been loud and proud with feelings towards Ant and Dec, they have never shied away either. The pair claimed in their autobiography that Kelly had turned up on the first day of filming having never watched BGT before.

Dec was also quoted as saying: “We didn’t ask for her to be sacked. But it’s completely true we were annoyed that she’d been brought in because we hadn’t been told about it.

“We were angry about Kelly. But it was because no one asked our opinion. What was upsetting was that it happened in the first place. It was wrong from the start.”

Kelly’s I’m A Celebrity downfall could come in the full selection process, which continues until right before the show starts in November.

Richard Cowles – who is managing director of Lifted, the ITV Studios label behind IAC – confirmed that Ant and Dec have a say in the line-up. He told the Radio Times in 2019: “It’s a conversation. Everyone suggests names – Ant and Dec always suggest names.”

Ant and Dec get a say in the I’m A Celebrity campmate line-up [Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images]

Kelly Brook previously slams I’m A Celebrity

Kelly had previously slammed I’m A Celebrity, insisting: “I can think of a million things I’d rather do.”

In 2019, she told Heart FM listeners: “I can just think of a million things I’d rather do. I’d rather go and work in my local pub. I don’t think I could be on the show, as I really don’t because I hate confined spaces. I don’t want to eat eyeballs or sheep testicles and all the things they have to eat on there.”

Sticking the knife in further, Kelly continued: “Even if I had a huge tax bill and I had to pay it really urgently, I still wouldn’t do it. I know that they offer them so much money, so I understand why they do it. But when you’re eating stuff like that on the telly, where do you go from there?

“It’s kind of like the beginning of the end in my opinion!”

Oosh! Well something has changed her mind. The big appearance fee, perhaps?!

