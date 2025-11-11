Bookies crown early winner of I’m A Celebrity 2025 as huge fan favourite emerges

The I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up was revealed last night (November 10) and there is already a surprising early winner tipped to scoop the jungle crown.

Fans were ecstatic as the stars taking on the jungle were revealed. With huge names such as Martin Kemp and Jack Osbourne, the series is definitely going to be a winner.

But in exclusive odds from Sportscasting, a surprising campmate could be named King of the Jungle…

The star-studded line-up has been announced (Credit: ITV)

Who is tipped to win as I’m A Celebrity line-up revealed?

Sitting at 11/4 odds, social media star Angryginge is tipped to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Spokesperson, Shane Orton, told Entertainment Daily! exclusively: “With the I’m A Celebrity… line-up now confirmed, the early betting paints a fascinating picture.

“Angryginge leads the way at 11/4, with TikTok’s breakout star proving hugely popular with punters.”

However, not far behind him, Spandau Ballet superstar Martin Kemp sits at a 5/1 chance of winning. Just a few years ago, Martin’s son, Roman, came third in the ITV reality show.

Third place is currently tipped to be rapper Aitch (11/2), while Jack Osbourne just misses out on the top three (6/1).

Elsewhere on the line-up, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley sits at 12/1, with EastEnders star Shona McGarty at 12/1.

Behind them, Loose Women panellist Kelly Brook sits at 14/1, Alex Scott 20/1. Then the bottom-two are Eddie Kadi (33/1) and Ruby Wax (40/1).

Angryginge was tipped to be the winner hours after the I’m A Celebrity line-up was shared (Credit: ITV)

Having a ‘loyal fanbase’ could make a difference

Shane told us: “Soap royalty is also making a strong showing in the market. Pop star Martin Kemp – who rose to fame with Spandau Ballet and later appeared in EastEnders is priced at 5/1.

“Emmerdale’s beloved Lisa Riley sits at 8/1, while EastEnders alum Shona McGarty isn’t far behind at 12/1, with each boasting loyal fanbases that could make a real difference when the voting opens.”

As for Jack’s appearance, Shane said: “He is another name attracting plenty of attention at 6/1. The TV personality is best known for The Osbournes, enters the jungle just months after the passing of his father, rock legend Ozzy. And there’s a feeling viewers will rally behind him.”

Shane believes: “With such a varied line-up of TV favourites, reality personalities and viral stars, this year’s I’m A Celebrity… promises to be one of the most competitive and talked-about series yet.”

Ruby could be the first one out (Credit: ITV)

Who will be first out of I’m A Celebrity?

Shockingly, even though the show hasn’t even started yet, we’re already thinking about that first elimination.

But ahead of the show, it’s a blow for chat show star, Ruby Wax, who is at 2/1 odds of being the first one out of the jungle.

Shane told us: “The first elimination is already drawing attention. Ruby Wax tops the betting at 2/1, with punters expecting the comedian, actress and mental health campaigner could be the first to leave. Eddie Kadi follows at 7/2, while former footballer and sports pundit Alex Scott is priced at 5/1.

“Kelly Brook (8/1) is also seen as a potential early departure, highlighting how unpredictable the opening days could be. Longer odds for series favourites like Jack Osbourne, Aitch, Martin Kemp and Angryginge suggest punters expect them to last well into the jungle.”

