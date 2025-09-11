TV stars Ant and Dec have spoken out after losing out at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years.

Over the years, the iconic Geordie duo have won Best Presenter for over two decades. Guinness World Records has even recognised the achievement.

However, during last night’s (September 10) ceremony, they were dethroned by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Ant and Dec lose at NTAs to Gary Lineker

The prestigious event, hosted by Joel Dommett, took place at London’s O2 Arena, and saw many stars pick up a trophy, including the EastEnders actor Steve McFadden and the cast of Strictly.

However, it was Gary winning Best Presenter over fan favourites Ant and Dec that took viewers by surprise. Also in the category were Alison Hammond, Stacey Solomon, and Claudia Winkleman.

After presenter Alesha Dixon announced Gary won, he took to the stage and joked: “I’ve won the Ant and Dec Award!”

The win was met with a mixed reaction by viewers at home. Ant and Dec were not in attendance due to filming a new All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all bad for the duo as their show, I’m A Celebrity, took home Reality Competition.

That said, in the latest update surrounding Gary’s win, Ant and Dec have broken their silence on social media.

‘We couldn’t get it across the line this year’

In an Instagram Story shared to their joint account this morning (September 11), the pair appeared in “sunny South Africa” to issue a message to fans.

Dec said: “We just wanted to jump on here to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night.”

Addressing the elephant in the room, Ant added: “Thank you for everybody who voted for us for Best Presenter category, even though we couldn’t get it across the line this year.”

While joking, Ant stated the pair were “beaten by an up-and-coming new guy, 64-year-old with a stepper, Gary Lineker!”

Despite the banter, Dec insisted Gary’s win was “well deserved” while praising his “great speech”. Ant added that it was “thoroughly deserved”.

The All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa is set to air next year.

