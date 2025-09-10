The NTAs took place in London tonight (Wednesday, September 10), and saw Danny Jones and Maura Higgins appear on stage together.

It was one of several talking points on tonight’s show, which also saw Gary Lineker bring an end to Ant and Dec’s winning streak.

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were amongst the celebs on stage at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Danny and Maura on stage together at the NTA’s 2025

Tonight’s edition of the NTAs saw Danny and Maura appear on stage together to pick up an award for I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celeb was up against The Traitors, Race Across the World, and Love Island in the Best Reality Competition category.

The hit ITV show proved to be the winner, and the cast of the 2024 series headed up on stage to collect the award.

It was at this point that viewers noticed that Maura and Danny were on stage together.

The duo, of course, hit headlines earlier this year after allegedly sharing a kiss at the BRITS back in March.

As winner of last year’s competition, Danny accepted the award on behalf of the show.

“Thanks you so much to all the viewers and the voters we love you all. Have an amazing night,” Danny said.

Maura and Danny were on I’m A Celeb together (Credit: ITV)

NTA’s viewers feeling ‘awkward’ after Danny and Maura’s stage reunion

However, his speech isn’t what got viewers talking.

Though the duo didn’t interact whilst on stage together, and were stood apart, some veiwers were left feeling “awkward”. Others found the situation funny.

“Maura Higgins and Danny Jones are both there, oh dear…,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ooh Not Maura and Danny on stage together The TEA,” another said.

Danny accepted the award on behalf of the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

“Danny and Maura awks,” a third wrote.

“Felt a bit awkward seeing Danny & Maura on stage together,” another then added.

“How awkward was it when I’m A Celeb won the #nta everyone just watching Danny & Maura… I’m still miffed @ him tbh,” another said.

“The MESS of Danny and Maura being in the same shot after what happened,” a sixth viewer said.

