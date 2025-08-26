Georgia Jones issues ultimatum to husband Danny ahead of Maura Higgins ‘reunion’

Danny Jones wife Georgia has reportedly issued an ultimatum to her husband as he prepares to come face-to-face with Maura Higgins for the first time since their shock kiss.

Back in March, Danny Jones made headlines as footage of him kissing I’m A Celebrity… campmate Maura Higgins at a BRITs after-party leaked. And, for months after, there were reports that his marriage was struggling to get past it.

And now, just when things are seemingly calming down – as Danny and his wife, Georgia, headed on a family holiday – he’s about to see Maura again. The pair will be sitting in the same group at the upcoming National Television Awards. But it appears they won’t be actually interacting if Danny wants to keep his marriage.

After the shock kiss, Georgia temporarily moved out of their family home. But after a short period of time, she returned and the pair have been trying to make things work.

But with Maura and Danny set for a reunion, all eyes will be on how the pair behave. And it seems Georgia isn’t giving Danny any more chances.

A source told Heat Magazine that the NTAs will be the “first real test” for Danny. And everyone will be watching to see if they “lock eyes”.

The insider explained: “Georgia has made her feelings very clear about boundaries and Danny is keen to show he’s committed. There’s huge pressure on this event and Georgia isn’t naive. She’s tightened their rules – he can be polite if necessary but nothing more.”

It’s believed Georgia doesn’t want anyone to “question” where Danny’s loyalties lie. And it appears the message was heard loud and clear as Danny reportedly debated skipping the event completely.

“He doesn’t want to hurt Georgia any more and she didn’t mince her words. She told Danny to be extremely careful and reminded him she won’t tolerate any slip-ups.”

While Maura and Danny spent a lot of the night together at the BRITs, it seems this isn’t likely to happen again.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that there is a lot of effort being put into the event to help Danny and Maura keep away from each other. And it seems their seats may not even be close, despite being with the same group of people.

A source told the outlet: “There will be some clever choreography to ensure they don’t end up next to each other. But they could both end up on stage if I’m A Celebrity wins.”

However, it seems Maura is intent on staying silent on the matter, just like she was at the time. The source confirmed the Love Island star “won’t be answering questions about the kiss” because she has moved past it.

The NTA’s take place at London’s 02 Arena on September 10 and will be broadcast on ITV.

